Traffic restrictions in Delhi ahead of Republic Day dress rehearsal. Check the roads to avoid

Ahead of the dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on Monday, traffic in several areas of Delhi will remain affected. Delhi Traffic Police have issued a notice regarding the arrangement and restrictions to ensure the rehearsal goes smoothly.

The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Vijay Chowk and head towards the Red Fort. It will cross Kartavya Road, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Roundabout Statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

In a notice regarding traffic restrictions, Delhi Police said no traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Road from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 p.m. Sunday until the end of the parade on Monday.

No cross traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 p.m. Sunday until the end of the parade,” the notice said.

He added that the C-Hexagon-India gate will be closed from 9:15 a.m. Monday until the parade passes through Tilak Marg.

The notice added that traffic from both sides will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10:30 a.m. Monday, and cross traffic will be allowed depending on the movement of the parade.

The traffic police notice also contained information on the operation of subway services during the parade. Metro services will remain available to commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding and alighting at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro Station will not be permitted from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

City bus traffic will be restricted to Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market Roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar) , Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

In instructions to the general public, Delhi Police said that if an unidentified or suspicious person is detected, the information should be forwarded to the nearest police station.

The flight of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, ultralight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, motorized aircraft of small size, quadcopters or skydiving from an aircraft is prohibited over the National Capital Territory of Delhi until February 15.

The notice asked motorists to observe traffic rules and follow the instructions of personnel deployed at intersections.