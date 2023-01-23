Kao wants the men’s makeup category to be as enjoyable as hair care or fashion

Results of a recent survey showed a 17% increase in the number of teenage and young adult males purchasing cosmetics in recent years.

Meanwhile, data from Japan in November 2021 indicated that among Japanese men who use makeup, more than half wear it at least five days a week, along with basic makeup products, such as foundation and BB or CC cream, with the highest usage rates.

This growing trend has recently led to the birth of UNLICS, Kaos’ first comprehensive men’s cosmetics brand, marking a significant addition to the company’s men’s offerings, the personal care brand Success and the skincare brand of the Mens Biore skin.

UNLICS is a portmanteau of UNLIMITED and CS (short for CURIOSITY).

Although interest in male makeup is growing in Japan, there is still a strong stereotypical view that it is only for women. According to the survey results, among young men who wear makeup, about 50% of them do not want others to know about it.

In Japan, there are many brands that meet the needs of women to enhance their beauty, but UNLICS is the first brand to meet the needs of beauty-conscious Gen Z men.

Our goal is to create a society where everyone can seek and express beauty to satisfy their curiosity regardless of gender.and where men can freely wear make-up in the same way as they would for their hairstyle or their fashion, Yoshihide Hori, UNLICS Brand Manager, said CosmeticDesign-Asia.

Meeting unmet needs

With decades of experience manufacturing men’s grooming products, Kao aims to deliver emotional and functional product values ​​to Gen Z men. UNLICS has also worked with three of Japan’s top male beauty influencers while throughout the brand creation process, from product development to marketing strategies.

A study conducted by Kao Research Laboratories in 2020 found that the skin of men in their twenties contains less moisture than that of women of the same age. This group is also more prone to moisture loss and tends to have redness on the skin.

Their reasons for applying skincare and makeup are to feel confident and motivated, and to be told they have great skin. For them, the ideal skin is soft, luminous and smooth, without visible pores. However, many of them struggle to find the right products among men’s and women’s brands to achieve these qualities, Hori said.

UNLICS products debuted on its e-commerce site, Rakuten and Amazon in December 2022. The range includes UNLICS IMPRESS COLOR WEAR, a clarifying makeup base available in four shades to match different skin tones and achieve a myriad of color control effects.

This month, a series of five serums addressing different skin concerns will be rolled out, along with a reusable towel mask.

Additionally, UNLICS has launched a user experience platform called UNLICS BEAUTY DIG-TIONARY, through which users can choose the look they want to achieve from a selection of 20 different profiles.

They can then explore the beauty techniques that suit them by taking 180-degree rotating head shots and images of their skin via high-resolution zoom. UNLICS products will be recommended to users, based on their individual needs.

Asked about product development plans, Hori said the brand was focusing on basic makeup and skincare to begin with, but wouldn’t rule out adding one-off makeup products to the lineup at some stage. ulterior.

UNLICS’ primary target is Gen Z men, but the range also includes moisturizing, firming and anti-blemish products that can also be used by middle-aged and older men. In the future, we plan to introduce the brand to China and the rest of Asia, he revealed.