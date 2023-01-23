Fashion
New fashion class offers insight into fashion law
Calling all fashion majors and minors, a new class has been added to the course roster for the spring semester, LAW 4061: Fashion Law, a one-credit course offered on Fridays.
Taught by Dr. Deirdre Hay, director of Career Advising for Graduate Legal Studies, who is teaching a course for the first time at Cornell, LAW 4061: Fashion Law will provide a general overview of the subject, as fashion law is a mixture of several types of laws.
It’s a quick pass [and] the wide range of it, Hay said. And it’s also the first time I’ve done it but I don’t want to overwhelm people. The real goal is to develop in students a radar where they know there is a legal problem.
Hay hopes students will learn to identify legal or antitrust issues if they plan to work in fashion law or the fashion industry.
This class will be the first of its kind. It was not offered by the university’s registrar’s office, but there were guest speakers on the subject, according to Professor Fran Kozen, Fiber Science and Apparel Design.
Intellectual property and counterfeiting are two major legal areas [that] Hay will also address all the legal issues necessary to start a brand and be an entrepreneur in fashion, Kozen said.
Hay will feature numerous guest speakers throughout the semester to discuss fashion law subtopics, each of whom is an expert in these areas. The speakers are all Cornell professors, including Professor Steve Carvell, Finance, and Professor Celia Bigoness, Corporate Law and Financial Regulation, and more.
It’s really getting together with a whole bunch of very qualified people who know these different areas of law so that students get experts in the sub-specialties of fashion law, Hay said.
Using the manual fashion law As the foundation of the course, faculty will delve into topics such as ownership structures of business entities, employment law, licensing and franchising, entrepreneurship and finance, with Hay focusing on intellectual property.
Hay is looking for any student with an interest in fashion or law.
If you want to work in the fashion industry, you’ll get a lot out of it because you know you’ll get industry exposure. Hay said. And if you have an interest in law, you’re going to get a taste of labor law, contract law, global trade law, intellectual property law, and antitrust law.
Jasmine Chang 23, a fashion minor, is thrilled that fashion courses are expanding at Cornell and delving into more industries interconnected with fashion.
Fashion Law seems like a really cool addition to the fashion courses available here at Cornell, Chang said in an email to The Sun. I am definitely open to taking this course and would like to see a wider offer of fashion courses as the subject relates to other majors and industries, such as fashion business, fashion marketing and public relations, and the science behind materials and fibers. .
According to Hay, after a small survey of College of Human Ecology students, many sought out more business courses to enhance their degree. Hay thought a course in fashion law would be a great fit, but it wasn’t right at the time, until this year when the course finally got clearance for this spring semester.
I think it will be great to meet the needs of students who want more business-like courses, Hay said. I love serving Cornell and the students and it makes me happy to see a need and be able to fill it.
Fashion Law will be available during the add/remove period until Monday, February 6.
|
Sources
2/ https://cornellsun.com/2023/01/22/new-fashion-class-offers-insight-into-fashion-law/%3Futm_source%3Drss%26utm_medium%3Drss
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pathaan’s box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film to earn Rs 200 cr in first 5 days, boosts Bollywood
- New fashion class offers insight into fashion law
- Xi Jinping changes head of Central Theater Command 3 times in 18 months
- Northwest Cross Country Compete in Blue Demon Alumni Classic
- Day 8 Preview: Djokovic, Demon Clash Down Under | ATP tour
- Southeast Asia is ready for sustainable innovation
- Will the train drivers extend the British Rail strike?
- Fallout New Vegas Stock Exchange Mod gives you a new way to make caps
- Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in accident, Chris Evans teases him | Hollywood
- Kao wants the men’s makeup category to be as enjoyable as hair care or fashion
- Google employees’ year-end bonus checks delayed
- A silent mystery: the “7.0 earthquake” that Kiwi people didn’t feel this month