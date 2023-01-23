New fashion class offers insight into fashion law

Calling all fashion majors and minors, a new class has been added to the course roster for the spring semester, LAW 4061: Fashion Law, a one-credit course offered on Fridays.

Taught by Dr. Deirdre Hay, director of Career Advising for Graduate Legal Studies, who is teaching a course for the first time at Cornell, LAW 4061: Fashion Law will provide a general overview of the subject, as fashion law is a mixture of several types of laws.

It’s a quick pass [and] the wide range of it, Hay said. And it’s also the first time I’ve done it but I don’t want to overwhelm people. The real goal is to develop in students a radar where they know there is a legal problem.

Hay hopes students will learn to identify legal or antitrust issues if they plan to work in fashion law or the fashion industry.

This class will be the first of its kind. It was not offered by the university’s registrar’s office, but there were guest speakers on the subject, according to Professor Fran Kozen, Fiber Science and Apparel Design.

Intellectual property and counterfeiting are two major legal areas [that] Hay will also address all the legal issues necessary to start a brand and be an entrepreneur in fashion, Kozen said.

Hay will feature numerous guest speakers throughout the semester to discuss fashion law subtopics, each of whom is an expert in these areas. The speakers are all Cornell professors, including Professor Steve Carvell, Finance, and Professor Celia Bigoness, Corporate Law and Financial Regulation, and more.

It’s really getting together with a whole bunch of very qualified people who know these different areas of law so that students get experts in the sub-specialties of fashion law, Hay said.

Using the manual fashion law As the foundation of the course, faculty will delve into topics such as ownership structures of business entities, employment law, licensing and franchising, entrepreneurship and finance, with Hay focusing on intellectual property.

Hay is looking for any student with an interest in fashion or law.

If you want to work in the fashion industry, you’ll get a lot out of it because you know you’ll get industry exposure. Hay said. And if you have an interest in law, you’re going to get a taste of labor law, contract law, global trade law, intellectual property law, and antitrust law.

Jasmine Chang 23, a fashion minor, is thrilled that fashion courses are expanding at Cornell and delving into more industries interconnected with fashion.

Fashion Law seems like a really cool addition to the fashion courses available here at Cornell, Chang said in an email to The Sun. I am definitely open to taking this course and would like to see a wider offer of fashion courses as the subject relates to other majors and industries, such as fashion business, fashion marketing and public relations, and the science behind materials and fibers. .

According to Hay, after a small survey of College of Human Ecology students, many sought out more business courses to enhance their degree. Hay thought a course in fashion law would be a great fit, but it wasn’t right at the time, until this year when the course finally got clearance for this spring semester.

I think it will be great to meet the needs of students who want more business-like courses, Hay said. I love serving Cornell and the students and it makes me happy to see a need and be able to fill it.

Fashion Law will be available during the add/remove period until Monday, February 6.