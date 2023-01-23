Why K-pop dominates fashion week

Written by Robert Williams

This article was originally published by The business of fashion editorial partner of CNN Style.

Outside Prada’s menswear show in Milan earlier this month, the street was filled with screaming fans, most of whom appeared to have surrendered to Korean pop group Enhypen, who attended the event. The faithful sometimes began to sing, singing the hits of the group of boys.

“These Italian kids are learning Korean!” Perfect magazine editor Bryan Yambao exclaimed as he got into a car after the show.

A few years ago, such a spectacle would have been rare: most shows only attracted small groups of fans waiting for celebrity arrivals. But as South Korean pop music becomes an increasingly global obsession, and luxury mega-brands sign more and more deals with its main stars, the fanatical young followers of K-pop groups have become a fixture.

The phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down: in the past week alone, appearances by Korean stars like EXO’s Kai at Gucci, Enhypen at Prada and J-Hope (of the supergroup BTS) at Louis Vuitton have contributed to illuminate social networks with men’s fashion. content of the week. On Monday, Dior announced it had signed a partnership with BTS member Jimin, who is set to attend his show on Friday while Valentino has struck a deal with the group’s rapper, Suga. (BTS, as a group, is currently on hiatus until “circa 2025” due to the members’ military service).

According to sources close to the brand and the group, even the famous low-key house Bottega Veneta is currently in talks to strike a menswear deal with a member of BTS. And in recent womenswear seasons, Blackpink members Lisa (Céline ambassador), Jisoo (at Dior) and Jennie (at Chanel) have drawn ever-larger crowds of fans while generating valuable online buzz. .

Jisoo wearing Dior during Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

The rise of K-Pop supergroups whose influence swept across Asia in the 2010s before catching fire in Europe and the Americas coincided with Korean cultural breakthroughs in other media, such as streaming sensation Squid Game and blockbuster movies like Parasite and Minari. The audience for Korean talent, long prized by brands for the almost fanatical level of engagement of their social media followers, has only grown in recent years, both at home and abroad.

“We’re at this tipping point where the Korean influence is at the epicenter of the cultural zeitgeist,” said Alison Bring, marketing director at fashion consultancy Launchmetrics. “Brands are looking for ways to activate globally, and Korean talent is succeeding.”

South Korean talent has become the most important celebrity voices for media exposure during fashion week, with social media posts by or about them generating up to 41% of celebrity buzz and influencers for Milan’s Fall/Winter 2021 womenswear season, according to Launchmetrics. That share may have reached 50% during the recent Milan Men’s Fashion Week, according to estimates from fashion agency Karla Otto and marketing consultancy Lefty.

The online impact of Korean stars can even surpass that of the most well-known and digitally savvy Western talents: for example, a partnership between Kim Kardashian and Dolce & Gabbana, for which the reality TV star and mega-influencer helped to “cure” and style the brand’s September 2022 show made headlines and headlines worth $4.6 million, according to Launchmetrics. Blackpink star Jisoo created a $7 million buzz for the Dior show in Paris that same season, mostly by showing up.

From South Korea to the world

Last year, South Korea was a bright spot for luxury brands among Asian markets as sales hit a record high. A recent report from Morgan Stanley found that the market is up about 40% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. South Korean nationals are now the world’s biggest spenders on luxury goods per capita, and “ for a number of major brands, such as Prada, Moncler, Bottega Veneta or Burberry, we believe that Korean nationals now represent 10% or more of their total retail sales”. sales,” wrote analyst Edouard Aubin.

But the increased pace of luxury partnerships with Korean talent isn’t just driven by their increased prominence in the star’s home market.

In China, K-pop supergroups are so famous that the Chinese government has sought to crack down on what it considers “irrational” behavior by members of K-pop fan clubs, such as buying several copies of an album to sell juice for a favorite. law. K-pop groups are also very popular in the small but rapidly growing Southeast Asian market. Overall, Asian consumers and the stars most likely to reach them should remain the focus of attention this year, as growth is expected to slow sharply in the United States and Europe, which have fueled the luxury industry for a long time. the end of the pandemic.

Out of reach

The appeal of working K-pop stars goes beyond their reach: performers are rigorously trained and closely monitored by a strict system of studios, which fiercely shape, control and protect their images. This means they pose minimal reputational risk to the brands they work with.

According to fashion executives involved in the recent wave of K-Pop partnerships, deals with these stars are also seen as good investments because of the more “prescriptive” influence they have with their audiences. Many are less shy than Western artists to explicitly recommend brands or products to fans. In turn, their fans often view buying the products the stars endorse as a way to show their love for the favorite acts.

Kai and Francois-Henri Pinault are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Still, industry sources say the deals aren’t just about boosting sales. K-Pop stars are often expressive dressers, eager to experiment with fashion as a way to stand out within their respective supergroups. This makes them exciting partners for brands and designers who want to create memorable and exciting fashion moments.

Suga “deeply understands fashion,” a Valentino spokesperson said, and has become “a key inspiration and starting point” for designer Pierpaolo Piccioli this year.

At fashion week, brands seem happy to fuel the fire of local K-pop fanatics who travel to their events. Dior even sent out a statement last Thursday confirming that Jimin would be attending its next menswear show. The show “is an opportunity to celebrate Dior’s relationship with 21st century pop icon member BTS,” the brand said.

Top Image Caption: ENHYPEN attends the Prada menswear fashion show on January 15, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada)