Republic Day: Traffic barriers in place for dress rehearsal, January 26 parade





Ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26 and dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Lucknow Police Station has issued guidelines for traffic diversions through the town. The parade will start from Bal Sanghralaya in Charbagh and pass through Station Road, Hussainganj, Burlington Crossing, Vidhan Sabha and Hazratganj before culminating at KD Singh Babu Stadium. This route will be completely closed for daily travel from 8:00 a.m. Traffic from Alambagh and Mawaiya to Charbagh will not be able to go to Ravindralay (Bal Vidya Mandir) from La Touche Road. Vehicles will need to make a left U-turn from Charbagh La Touche Road in Kaiserbagh or a right U-turn from Ravindralay in Mavaiya to get to their destination via Alambagh. Traffic from the DAV College upper deck and Bansmandi intersection will be redirected via the Kaiserbagh or Charbagh trisection. Vehicles will not be permitted to travel from Mohan Hotel Trisection to KKC AP Sen Road. Instead, they must turn right from Bans Mandi Ravindralaya. The road from KKC to Charbagh Ravindralaya and Rana Pratap Crossing in Hussainganj will also be blocked. Vehicles will be diverted to Loco Square, Kunwar Jagdish, Alambagh or Sadar Cantt, Abdul Hameed Square, Lalbatti, Bandariyabagh, Golf Club and Gandhisetu (1090). Likewise, the road between the Hewett Road intersection and the Rana Pratap intersection will be closed. Traffic on the route will be redirected to Basmandi or the Kaiserbagh intersection. Traffic from Udayganj and Sichai Bhawan to Annex and Hussainganj Crossing will not be allowed to move from the Lal Bahadur Shastri trisection to Vidhan Sabha. Only vehicles with a pass will be allowed to access the secretariat through the rear entrance. Traffic restrictions in front of Vidhan Sabha The Vidhan Sabha Marg from Hazratganj Crossing to Rayal Hotel (Bapu Bhavan) will be completely closed to traffic from 2 p.m. on January 25 so that seating and other necessary arrangements can be completed in front of the Vidhan Sabha in time. Traffic will be restricted between the Novelty (Lalbagh) intersection and Capital Trisection even after the stipulated time. Only vehicles with a pass will be permitted to travel on Novelty (Lalbagh) Square-Janpath Road. No traffic will be allowed to proceed to Mayfair intersection and Parivartan Chowk after the stipulated time from Hazratganj intersection. Vehicles will be diverted from Hazratganj intersection via Ashok Marg to Meerabai Marg, Sapru Marg Tiraha and Sikandarbagh intersection to Sankalp Vatika Tiraha, Sushila Smritika, Hanuman. Traffic from Mahanagar and Nishantganj should take left from Sankalp Vatika to Baikunthdham, Balu Adda, Gandhi Setu (1090) Chauraha, Jiamau, Golf Club, Bandariabagh. Traffic from Gomtinagar will be redirected to Sankalp Vatika, Sushila Smritika Tiraha, Hanuman Setu and Subhash Chauraha to Clark Avadh trisection. The section between Babu Bhawan, Vidhan Sabha and Hazratganj Crossing will remain sealed from January 25 at 4 p.m. until the parade ends on January 26.

