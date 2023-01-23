4 independent designers to watch on the fine jewelry scene





PARIS The couture calendar is filled this week with shows from renowned houses and newcomers, but the presentations of jewelry that traditionally complete this half-yearly showcase of luxury know-how are much less present. Several high-profile houses, including Van Cleef & Arpels and Piaget, are absent from the season while Bulgari plans to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Serpenti design in May with a presentation in Italy. Industry watchers said that given the current global geopolitical and financial uncertainty, brands’ decision to stall could be a strategic game. I think it’s fair to anticipate that US demand may moderate, wrote Luca Solca, luxury analyst at research firm Sanford C. Bernstein, in an email. On the other hand, I understand that the Chinese market is rebounding very quickly. But fashion houses like Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton have taken advantage this season to render materials and couture techniques in the form of jewelry.

The embroidery techniques used in Chanels darts looms subsidiaries inspired five unique jewelry watches for the Mademoiselle Priv collection. Named Pique-Aiguilles (in English, pincushion), the watches have hands in the shape of sewing needles; oversized 55-millimeter dials adorned with the hallmarks of the house, like its classic diamond-embellished bouclé jacket with tiny gold chisels at 9 o’clock; and are covered with a sapphire crystal dome. At Dior, Victoire de Castellane, artistic director of jewelry, winks at the roots of the house by reinterpreting lace, an association that she introduced ten years ago in a collection entitled Dear Dior and resumed in 2018 with Dior Dior Dior. Her latest collection, called Dearest Dior, includes 75 jewels and two unique watches. Lace-like grids in an alloy of rose gold and platinum gave a set the look of vintage gold, accented with large rose-cut diamonds.

The elegance of lace and the transparency of mesh also appear in the second chapter of the Spirit collection by Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewelry at Louis Vuitton. The Destiny lattice bracelet, for example, features more than 100 bezel-set diamonds and is anchored by a 4.05-carat emerald-cut pigeon’s blood ruby ​​from Mozambique flanked by diamonds in the two new LV Monogram cuts, Star and Flower. The brand said the part took 650 hours to manufacture. In a slightly different spirit, fashion has also inspired Like a Queen, Boucheron’s new Histoire de Style collection. It includes 18 variations on a pair of Art Deco aquamarine and diamond brooches that the house designed in 1937 and was given to Princess Elizabeth, future Queen of England, for her 18th birthday in 1944.

This is the first time that we start from a single motif and revisit it in different ways, like an obsession, writes Claire Choisne, artistic director of Boucherons, in an email. One of the pieces of the Rolling Red pendant necklace set with 1,027 diamonds and 17 rubies from Mozambique can also be worn as a brooch. In the third chapter of the Cartiers Beauts du Monde collection, a flexible bib necklace has been designed as an abstraction of a fighting fish’s fin, a new addition to the house’s bestiary. It was made of diamonds and red spinel, with each bead secured by a small stud, designed to mimic the shimmering effect a fish’s scales produce as it moves through water. The Indies For independent designers, breaking into the world of fine jewelry is notoriously difficult. Nevertheless, some attract a wealthy clientele looking for something a little different. Niche brands are clearly not a first purchase for a consumer, but can be the nth purchase for consumers who already have plenty and are looking for something extra special, Bernstein’s Solca wrote. For these designers, being original and having a distinct purpose is vital. Here’s a look at four of those independents.

Marc Auclert For Marc Auclert, modernity rhymes with the past. Twelve years ago, with 15 years of experience in the high jewelry department of Chanel, as well as stints at De Beers in Tokyo and the precious stones department of Sothebys in Paris, he began to transform trinkets antiques that he likes. Ancient coins, prehistoric pearls, delicate intaglios in unique jewelry.

In his tiny and pretty shop on rue de Castiglione, one finds among the recent arrivals a ring adorned with a broken coin dating from the 3rd century BC. AD and bearing the profile of the Macedonian general Lysimachus, heir to Alexander the Great. Mr. Auclert worked with his jewelry workshop inspired by the traditional Japanese technique of kintsugi, which accentuates the fractures of cracked pottery with powdered gold or other precious metals to fill in a missing section of the piece with white gold and diamonds. His biggest challenge, he said, has been finding artifacts that are beautiful, authentic, and worthy of jewelry. But he also designs pieces without curiosity, such as double spiral earrings set with four oval gems (sapphire, citrine, tourmaline and spinel) and diamonds.

Charlotte Chesnais In 2016, a year after introducing her eponymous fashion jewelry brand, Charlotte Chesnais received her first request for a bespoke piece: a friend wanted a 4-carat diamond from an heirloom ring repurposed into a new engagement ring.

Ms. Chesnais designed the jewel in a fine jewelry variation of her Ellipse design. Once finished, the craftsman who finished the piece asked him to pick it up right away because the diamond was so precious. Neither the client nor I realized the stone was worth 300,000 euros, she said. So my introduction to fine jewelry was sitting on my bike in the middle of Paris with this ring, insisting he come and meet me immediately. She now creates around 20 bespoke pieces of jewelry a year, including her double-finger Heart ring with a 2.5-carat diamond that appears to float in the middle. Earlier this month, Ms. Chesnais opened her second Paris boutique on Boulevard Saint-Germain; it has a private room for consultations.

Emmanuel Tarpin Emmanuel Tarpin, who arrived on the Parisian jewelry scene at the end of 2017 at the age of 25, now focuses exclusively on unique pieces, producing around thirty a year. Two recent creations camouflage precious materials: the Winter Acorn brooch, in blackened gold with a wooden patina, white gold and small diamonds, and a Black Ant brooch in matt blackened gold set with a diamond that can also be worn as an earring.

I like to give a touch of humor to certain pieces because I find that the world of high jewelry often takes itself too seriously, said Mr. Tarpin. I think you can work with fine materials and have perfection in execution while keeping things light and fun. The creator said his focus is now on learning how to trade gemstones. In November, he spent 10 days visiting opal mines in Mexico, and this summer, he said, he plans to visit an emerald mine in Colombia.

Cindy Chao Although not based in Paris, Taiwanese designer Cindy Chao says she considers herself a little French. She has presented her jewelry in couture collections since 2015; was appointed Chevalier in the French Order of Arts and Letters in 2021; and plans to open a showroom in Paris in about a year. In Paris this season, Ms. Chao presents a selection of 12 jewels made from 2015 to 2022, including the Mystre de la Nuit pink earrings from her Black Label Masterpiece collection. Their structure, in titanium and oxidized silver, was entirely paved with emeralds and sapphires, while each stamen was in 18-carat gold covered with French lacquer. Perhaps best known for her annual butterfly brooch, a unique titanium and gemstone piece, she has also been experimenting with a mixture of silver and titanium for several years to create jewelry that retains the visual effect while remaining wearable, durable . and lighthearted, Ms. Chao wrote in an email, noting that the waiting list for the annual pin now extends to 2027.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/22/fashion/jewelry-couture-paris.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos