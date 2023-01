Paris ends its season strong as menswear carves out its own space

There has been a consensus around the direction the menswear market is heading: sleek, sophisticated with a lean more towards minimalism than the embellishment we saw in collections before the Covid pandemic, says Richard Johnson, director commercial of Mytheresa. I loved Jonathon Anderson’s playful use of structure in bespoke coats at Loewe, creating menswear that sits somewhere between fashion and sculpture, and in contrast, the loose, flowing, flowing suits by Nigos paired with ’90s-inspired skate shoes at Kenzo. Something for adults and children, but which is which? Post-Covid, the tailor is back in force. “The links are back, especially in the United States,” said Guillaume de Seynes, executive vice president of Hermss, manufacturing and holdings division. Bosse Myhr, director of womenswear and menswear at Selfridges, says: One of the highlights of this season’s runways was Matthew Williams’ collection for Givenchy. Tailored layered looks are our favorite. In general, there was a sophisticated and adult trend in all the salons: Milan and Paris. From a masterclass at Dior to an almost all-black collection at Junya Watanabe, this was the trend not to be missed. This season was BTS Jimin’s first show as a Dior ambassador, sitting in the front row next to teammate J-Hope. Photo: Richard Bord/Getty Images Still, streetwear still has its place, says Myhr. Off-Whites’ announcement to collaborate with the Chicago Bulls also meant that sportswear and streetwear were still around and felt more desirable than ever. The Kid Cudis collection was also a strong indication of this. In the middle of fashion week, an NBA game in Paris attracted Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell. In addition to the layered looks at Givenchy (including skirts over pants), Williams created the first four looks with the couture studio. The street generation is going back to tailoring, but anything goes, says LVMH Fashion Group CEO Sidney Toledano, backstage after the Givenchy show. There was a revolution in men’s fashion initiated by Hedi Slimane at Dior 20 years ago. There were rules now there is incredible creativity. Additional reporting by Luke Leitch. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: With an outstanding menswear show, Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke steps out on a high In difficult conditions, emerging creators receive a boost from the French Minister of Culture Massive Covid resurgence in China dampens Richemont sales

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/paris-caps-off-strong-season-as-menswear-carves-out-its-own-space The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos