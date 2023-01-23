The women who dress the men

Text size





Women are increasingly making a name for themselves in menswear, breaking through the “fabric ceiling” that has seen the industry dominated by men, and being drawn into a sector where some of the most sweeping changes are taking place.

Fashion has long been an industry focused primarily on women but led by men, with a 2019 study by PriceWaterhouseCooper showing that only 12.5% ​​of fashion houses had female bosses.

While change is slow at the top, the latest menswear week in Paris which ended on Sunday shed light on the number of exciting female designers choosing to focus on menswear.

One of the most popular tickets was Grace Wales Bonner’s opening night show at a hotel in Place Vendôme – her first physical event in Paris.

Known for her literary credentials and spotlighting black and minority artists, it was clear why she is seen as a favorite to replace the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton.

“I got into menswear because I thought there was a lot more room for expression,” she told AFP.

“It feels like it’s not over-developed — (menswear) can be quite conservative at times.”

Véronique Nichanian is a pioneer, having led menswear for Hermès for 35 years Emmanuel Dunand





It was well received, with Bloomingdale’s men’s director Justin Berkowitz praising its “sharp cut…with charming details for the perfect personal collection”.

Bode, meanwhile, returned to Paris for the first time since the pandemic, with a vintage collection inspired by rural America and her mother’s family.

Known for her handcrafted clothes, often made from recycled materials, she was named Menswear Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards in 2022.

There were also shows from Frenchwoman Marine Serre, who has shaken up the industry with her determined embrace of sustainability, and Briton Bianca Saunders, who told AFP she was drawn to menswear because that she offered “a different canvas where I could be very exploratory”.

Wales Bonner, Bode, Serre and Saunders are all in their early 30s, but more experienced designers like Gabriela Hearst and Isabel Marant have also launched menswear lines in recent years as the sector heats up.

“Men pursue an ideal – today I want to feel like Marlon Brando, so I put on a leather jacket,” said Hermès shoe designer Pierre Hardy, a longtime collaborator of Véronique Nichanian, who helmed the brand’s men’s fashion for 35 years.

“Women come with fewer clichés, with an exterior and more neutral look,” he told AFP.

“They have an eye more centered on reality, with a little perspective and less fantasy”, recognizes Alice Feillard, director of men’s purchasing at Galeries Lafayette in Paris.

A new generation is hot on their heels, including Frenchwoman Jeanne Friot, who presented a flamboyant, bright red collection as part of a newcomer’s window display in Paris.

Marine Serre is one of many designers who emphasize sustainability in their designs JULIAN DE ROSA





“As a female designer and a lesbian, I have a different perspective on men and fashion,” said Friot, whose most popular piece is a pair of upcycled feather jeans.

“Men need to have more options in their wardrobe than black, white and gray – why not more feminine and fun pieces,” she said.