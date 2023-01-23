MICHIGAN vs. OHIO STATE

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Canham Pool, Ann Arbor, MI

SCY (25 meters)

Results

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Ohio State – 151.5 Michigan- 148.5

WOMEN

Ohio State – 186.5 Michigan- 113.5

Michigan hosted Ohio State for a Big Ten double meet on Saturday. A week after falling to Indiana lopsidedly on the road, the Wolverines fared much better against the Buckeyes, although they still found themselves on the losing side in both men’s and women’s competition. For its part, the men’s competition was a thriller, coming down to the final race.

It was the first time the Ohio State men had beaten Michigan on the road since 1951 and the first time the Buckeye women had won in Ann Arbor.

MEN SUMMARY:

Michigan fell behind early but fought back, setting the stage for a final showdown in the 400 freestyle relay. In order to win the competition, the Wolverines needed to win the event and take third place with their ‘B’ stint. They completed the first task, winning the event with their “A” team, but their “B” team finished fourth, about 1.5 seconds behind the Ohio State “B” team.

On the winning relay, Michigan’s Bence Szabados (43.90), Nikola Acin (43.20), Wyatt Davis (43.54), and cam skin (43.58) combined for a 2:54.06. OSU quickly took the lead with a 43.44 lead from Alex Quach, but they slowly lost their minds as the race progressed. In the end, the Buckeyes ‘B’ team finished in 2:54.67.

Although Michigan lost the game, it was a much more positive performance than the previous weekend against Indiana. On the other hand, it was a huge win for Ohio State’s men’s program, which has always fallen short of the Wolverines. With this loss, the Michigan men’s team now has a 73-13-2 record against the Buckeyes.

Alex Quach was a force to be reckoned with for Ohio State. Not only was the Aussie native excellent on the relays, Quach also won both of his individual events (sort of). The caveat is that Quach is tied for first in the men’s 100 backstroke, clocking 47.34. Michigan’s Wyatt Davis also scored 47.34 to tie the game. Davis was out a hair faster than Quach, 22.79 to 22.99 over the first 50, then Quach got back there over the last 50.

Quach then won the 100 butterfly in 46.59, hitting first by a convincing margin of 0.65 seconds. He also helped Ohio State’s 200m medley relay to victory, leading the team in 21.73. pete krusinski second in 24.55, then James Quarter was 20.65 on the fly, and Ruslan Gaziev anchored in 19.11 to seal victory in 1:26.04. The Buckeyes trailed Michigan (1:26.38) to Gaziev’s anchor leg.

For his part, Gaziev won the 100 freestyle, posting a 43.58 to touch as the only swimmer in the field in under 44 seconds. He swam an incredibly close race, clocking 21.48 in the top 50 and coming home in 22.10. Gaziev also won the 200 freestyle, where he clocked 1:36.37. Again in this race Gaziev pulled away from the peloton in the second half of the race.

from michigan cam skin and Bence Szabados however, were able to get the better of Gaziev in the 50 freestyle. Peel won the race in 19.84, just ahead of Szabados in 19.86. Gaziev finished third at 20.02.

One of the best distance swimmers in the NCAA, Ohio State’s Charlie Clark was in charge of this competition, sweeping the men’s distance events. He kicked things off with a very strong double stroke of 8:58.07 in the 1,000 freestyle, finishing 15 seconds ahead of the next fastest swimmer. Clark also split the race negatively, passing in 4:29.56 in the first 500 and then coming home in 4:28.51. He then won the 500m freestyle in 4:24.46, again winning the race convincingly.

Michigan’s Senior Day, Fifth Grade Jared Daigle managed to take the victory in the 200 m individual medley, with a time of 1:47.09. Daigle was in the thick of it halfway through, but a 30.71 chest gap at the front of the field gave him the advantage, which he maintained throughout the free leg.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

DIVING WINNERS

WOMEN SUMMARY

The women’s competition was a bit more lopsided, seeing Ohio State win by a 73-point margin. The win is huge for the Buckeyes, as Michigan had dominated this rivalry until recent years. The Wolverines had beaten Ohio State for six consecutive years (2014-2020) before the Buckeyes began to gain momentum in recent seasons. The resounding victory here certainly has implications for the Big Ten championships next month, which notably takes place in Michigan.

Ohio State Felicia Pasadyn, who is in his first season with the Buckeyes after a stint at Harvard, won a double-header. First she won the 200 butterfly, with a time of 1:58.84. She took the lead early on, then widened that lead on the third 50 before dying a bit on the final 50. Michigan’s Kate Crom started strong at the end but barely missed a pool, touching second in 1:58.96, just 0.12 seconds behind Pasadyn.

Pasadyn then won the 200m in 1:57.48, again taking an early lead. This time around, she actually pulled away from the field in the final 50 yards, ending up hitting the wall first by more than a second.

Ohio State Catherine Zenick swam a 53.36 to win the 100 butterfly in resounding fashion, touching first by nearly a full second.

However, Michigan was not without its bright spots. In fact, the women’s competitive star may have been Michigan’s sophomore Letitia Sim, who won three individual events that day. Sim swept the breaststroke events, which was especially notable as she was up against Ohio State’s stellar breaststroke group, which includes Hanna Bach and Josie Panitz. In the 100 breaststroke, Sim clocked 1:00.41, touching Panitz, who was second in 1:00.78. The pair were separated by just 0.03 seconds at the 50 mark, but Sim was able to get home a little faster than Panitz to earn the win.

In the 200 breaststroke, Sim again got the better of Panitz, clocking 2:11.47 for the win. This time Sim had taken an early lead on the first half of the race, then Panitz closed the gap on the third 50, and Sim was able to pull away on the final lap. Panitz finished second with a 2:12.11.

Sim then won the 200 IM, finishing in 1:59.73. She resumed the race on the chest leg, where she split a 33.63, putting her in the lead.

In another huge swim for the Wolverines, Lindsay Flynn picked up the win in the 50 freestyle, hitting in 22.46 to beat a trio of Buckeyes. Flynn would then go on to beat Ohio State Amy Fulmer head to head in the 100 free, posting a 48.95. She beat Fulmer (49.47) easily, passing her on both 50s.

Fulmer had already won the 200 freestyle earlier in the meet. She swam a 1:48.04, touching Michigan Christey Liang (1:48.25). Fulmer took an early lead, taking a 1.02 second lead over Liang at the 100 mark, and was able to hold onto his lead as Liang closed in on the back half.

The Buckeyes closed out the competition with a fantastic performance in the 400 freestyle relay. Catherine Zenick (49.24), Tristan Harrison (50.25), Therese Ivan (48.85), and Amy Fulmer (48.80) combined for a 3:17.14, beating Michigan by more than a second.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

1000 free: Maya Gerger (Ohio State) – 9:54.12

(Ohio State) – 9:54.12 500 free: Gwen Woodbury (Ohio State) – 4:54.41

(Ohio State) – 4:54.41 100 return: Tristan Harrison (Ohio State) – 54.42

(Ohio State) – 54.42 200m medley relay: Ohio State (Funderburke, Panitz, Zenick, Fulmer) – 1:38.81

DIVING WINNERS