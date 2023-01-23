From Sara Ali Khan to Rashmika Mandanna: fashion hits and misses (January 15-21)





Celebrities always keep up to date with the latest fashion trends and styles. This week, the members of Tinsel Town also tried to show off their fashion best and served us an interesting mix of formal, smart casual, Western and Indian looks. While we loved most of their clothing choices, a few of them failed to impress us.



Here’s our take on this week’s fashion hits and misses.

HIT – Sarah Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Sarah Ali Khan looked absolutely mesmerizing in a gorgeous white sharara ensemble with gorgeous and intricate workmanship throughout. The actor also wore a stunning white potli bag with large tassels creating an impact. Sara’s immaculate look was completed with natural makeup and straight hair with a fuss-free middle parting. Continuing with the all-white theme, Sara accessorized her look with large diamond earrings. Sara’s look was a no-brainer success! HIT – Rashmika Mandana Rashmika Mandanna’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Rashmika Mandana pulled off the casual chic look in a denim tube top which she teamed with a matching denim crop top. She wore straight high-waisted khaki-colored pants with. Rashmika opted for natural makeup, tied her hair back and wore delicate accessories to complete her look. We loved it! MISS – Alaya F Alaya F’s look was a miss. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) There was nothing impressive about Alaya Fthe black dress cut out of. Her nude makeup and minimal accessories further drowned out the already sad look. We wish her dress had more defined cuts or silhouette and she opted for at least one statement piece of jewelry. HIT-Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar Rao looked sharp in a black jacket and trousers which he paired with an untied gray linen shirt. He wore black sunglasses and boots to complete his look and we are impressed. HIT-Anil Kapoor Anil Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) evergreen foliage Anil Kapoor looked handsome in a matching brown colored shirt and pants which he wore with black leather boots. Anil wore a white t-shirt under his brown shirt and looked stylish. He also wore black aviators to complete his chic look. MISS – Mouni Roy Mouni Roy’s look was missed. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni failed to impress us with their latest outing. She wore a classic oversized white shirt with a plain black vest. While there’s nothing wrong with that, her baggy faded black jeans didn’t really enhance the look. We would have liked her to pair it with plain black or white straight cut jeans, straight cut tailored pants or black leather tights. However, her oversized YSL tote bag and black sneakers went well with her look. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

