Fashion
Watch Rosala perform on a yellow lowrider for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris
Rosala recently delivered a live performance for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 show at the Louvre as part of Paris Fashion Week, drawing inspiration from her three studio albums.
Tearing through a vibrant set design that included him atop a yellow lowrider towards the end, the Spanish star performed “Candy”, “Saoko”, “CUUUUuuuuuute” and “Despech” from the latest album “Motomami”. She also performed ‘El Mal Querer’ cut ‘DE AQU NO SALES’ plus ‘De Plata’ from her 2017 debut ‘Los ngeles’.
Between her own songs, she also curated a playlist of tracks by other artists, including songs by the late Spanish singer Camarn de la Isla, DJ Gabriel do Borel, Lebanese artist Ahmad H Music and rapper Dominican Angel Dior. Watch the performance in full below:
‘MOTOMAMI’ arrived in March 2022. NMEpraised the album in a five-star review upon its release, calling it “an electrifying service from a left-brain” that contained “some of the most exciting, cutting-edge, unnerving music we’ll ever hear probably all year round.
“Rosala isn’t so much carving out her own path as she is building her own ultra-modern, super-flexible sonic highway,” he concluded. “It’s the one you’ll want to ride down again and again.” NME later declared the album the ninth best of 2022.
In September, Rosala released a deluxe edition of ‘Motomami’ featuring the July single ‘Despech’, four previously unreleased tracks, a remix of the album ‘Candy’ and a live version of ‘La Fama’. In November, Rosala performed at the Latin Grammys and last month she teamed up with Cardi B for a new remix of “Despech.” Last week, she shared a snippet of a new song called “Lie Like You Love Me,” which is set to drop on January 27.
