Traffic advisory in Delhi for Republic Day parade, dress rehearsal, check of routes to avoid and metro timing





Delhi Republic Day Parade Dress Rehearsal: The parade will start at 10.30am Monday from Vijay Chowk and head towards the Red Fort. Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions were in effect on Monday, as well as Tuesday and Tuesday in Delhi. Consult the routes to avoid and the timetables of the metro here:

Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal on Monday. Several provisions and restrictions have been put in place to ensure the smooth running of the rehearsal. In its notice, Delhi Police informed about the parade route, suggested routes and bus termination points apart from traffic restrictions. The parade rehearsal will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Vijay Chowk and head towards Red Fort. It will cross Kartavya Road, C-Hexagon, a roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: > No traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Road from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6pm on Sunday until the end of the parade on Monday. > The C-Hexagon-India gate will be closed to traffic from 9:15 a.m. Monday until the parade passes through Tilak Marg. > From 10:30 a.m. Monday, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be permitted in both directions. Cross traffic will only be permitted depending on the movement of the parade. For suggested routes and bus stop points, see the table below (Credit: Delhi Traffic Police) (Credit: Delhi Traffic Police) METRO ROUTES Metro services will remain available to commuters at all metro stations. However, pick-up and drop-off at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro Station will not be permitted from morning to 12:00 p.m. RESTRICTIONS ON JANUARY 24 In view of the military tattoo and tribal dance program as part of the 2023 Republic Day celebrations at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, the following traffic restrictions are in effect on Monday and Tuesday in Delhi: (Credit: Delhi Traffic Police) (Credit: Delhi Traffic Police)

