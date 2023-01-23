The art of tailoring and tailoring shaped Katie Garrett’s life from an early age. But when she arrived at Boston College a few years ago, sewing and hemming became a hobby of the past as she adjusted to her busy new schedule.

Today, Garrett, MCAS 23, is the president and founder of Patches, a new club in British Columbia whose goal is to teach the community how to sew and recycle used clothing and fabrics.

I really love helping people realize they can sew, Garrett said. I think it’s really exciting because it’s like something so creative, which I think a lot of students don’t have time for in the traditional sense.

Garrett, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif., came up with the idea for Patches during his sophomore year at BC. This was before British Columbia created the Hatchery, a makerspace at 245 Beacon Street with sewing supplies. She had originally planned for her club to focus solely on teaching students to sew, and thought she would have to spend the club’s budget on sewing machines. But when the hatchery opened, Garretts’ possibilities increased.

Garrett then decided that Patches would be more than a lesson-based program, the group would expand beyond basic sewing skills, and members would recycle and create clothes that matched their style.

Instead of a typical classroom environment where one or a few people teach the group how to process their fabrics, Garrett said Patches meetings embrace a more collaborative learning environment.

It’s kind of turned into this club that’s not just about providing sewing machines, but being a community teaching environment where people kind of teach each other and share their experience and share their knowledge, a said Garrett.

Garrett first learned to sew in sixth grade when his grandmother taught him on an old sewing machine. Armed with this new knowledge, she made pencil cases as Valentine’s Day gifts for her closest friends. Although the sleeves are hardly functional, Garrett said her ability to craft something with her own hands sparked a sense of pride in her.

Later, she began to extend her expertise to clothing, she said, customizing clothes she found at various thrift stores. With encouragement and guidance from his father, who was an apprentice tailor at the time, Garrett began to learn and practice various stitch and hemming styles.

As Garrett has mastered a variety of techniques, she said she finds the most joy in taking a discarded garment or fabric and creating an entirely new garment. By making her clothes unique, Garrett said she can creatively express her style and personality.

Garrett said sewing is a subjective art form. Rather than being forced to color between the lines, club members can adopt their own creative interpretations of sewing. She also said sewing isn’t solely defined by the act of sewing fabric together with a thread and a needle.

There are a lot of different skills you could learn, Garrett said. You could learn to quilt or use patterns, you could learn to zip, that sort of thing.

Patches Club member Kacey Johnson, MCAS 25, says she hasn’t really been able to pursue her old artistic hobbies since arriving in British Columbia, but being part of Patches allows her to express his creative side.

I didn’t know how to sew, but I was looking for a new craft, so I thought I’d find something to spend more time in the makerspace, Johnson said. I’ve met a lot of people in Patches and it’s fun!

Without any sewing experience, Johnson took on the challenge of learning to sew, which she says is both soothing and motivating.

It’s mostly me messing around, trying to figure things out, Johnson said. I guess I like the learning curve. I like to see that I am improving in something.

In December, Patches collaborated with EcoPledge, the BC Fashion Club and UGBC to host a free on-campus thrift store where students were invited to collect clothing donated by other students in an effort to promote sustainable shopping on campus. campus. During this event, Patches organized an exhibition of repurposed clothing to showcase the accessibility and beauty of upcycling.

Going forward, Garrett said Patches hopes to host a variety of larger events for the BC community, including an official event where students wear only clothes they’ve designed and a parade of way to display student creations.

While Garrett said she’s proud of the group she’s formed, she hopes to make Patches more appealing to people of all genders, as sewing is a skill historically dominated by women. According to her, sewing is for anyone willing to put in the effort and is all about creating something you love, regardless of your skill level.

No one will ever tell you it’s bad, she says. If you like it, that’s good enough.

