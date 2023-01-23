Raiders Rumors: Tom Brady Will Be Sued ‘Somehow’ Amid Derek Carr Trade Buzz | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images The Las Vegas Raiders could be looking to an all-time great this offseason. “The belief around the league is that the Las Vegas Raiders will go after Tom Brady one way or another,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. sports center. “They know Josh McDaniels and they know what they’re getting into.” Las Vegas is expected to move from Derek Carr this offseason, which would put him on the market for a new quarterback. jonathan jones CBS Sports previously reported that the Raiders “plan to be very aggressive in their pursuit” of the future Hall of Famer with a “league-dominant belief” that he will play and dress for a different team than the Buccaneers. of Tampa Bay in 2023. Fowler noted that the Buccaneers “will try” to keep Brady, so Las Vegas might have some competition from the outgoing team. The Raiders may have an edge that other teams don’t because of McDaniels as head coach. He was an assistant with the New England Patriots for 18 years from 2001 to 2008 and again from 2012 to 2021 and was primarily the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He and Brady helped the Patriots win six Super Bowl titles during that span as one of the greatest dynasties the NFL has ever seen. This version of Brady likely won’t be available this offseason given he turns 46 in August, but he was still largely effective at times in 2022 while completing 66.8% of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns. and nine interceptions. It was a step back from when he led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns in 2021, and Tampa Bay went from 13-4 to 8-9. Still, he proved he could make most pitches and would get a fresh start in Las Vegas. The Raiders were among the most disappointing teams in the league in 2022, failing to live up to the high expectations that were in place following the acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. Carr has always had strong stats, but the team is yet to win a playoff game since he selected him with a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. different direction this offseason as they try to turn things around after a 6-11 campaign. And that direction may be toward a quarterback with more playoff success than anyone else.

