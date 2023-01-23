Delhi Traffic Police issues warning ahead of Republic Day rehearsals on January 23 Check Details





Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice on Sunday in view of Republic Day The dress rehearsal for the parade, which is to take place on Monday. Traffic police have asked commuters to avoid the routes mentioned in their notice and plan their trip accordingly. Delhi Traffic Police from its official Twitter account posted the notice. The tweet read: “Traffic advisory. In view of the dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay parade on 23rd January 2023, some traffic restrictions will be in effect in Delhi. Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly .” Traffic notice

Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/zAxtpEOeaj — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffi) January 22, 2023 The parade will depart from Vijay Chowk at 10:30 a.m. and end at the Red Fort. Traffic on certain roads will be controlled and redirected to allow the parade to run smoothly. Additionally, the police have provided alternate routes for commuters. The march will pass through Kadwatipath, Hexagon C, past the monument of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, through Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before arriving at the Red Fort. On January 23, avoid crossing the parade route between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and plan your trips well in advance. From 6 p.m. on January 22 until the end of the procession, traffic on Kartavya Road between Vijay Chowk and India Gate will be restricted. From 11 p.m. on January 22 until the end of the procession to the service road, Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will be prohibited. Also, from 9:15 a.m. on January 23, no traffic will be allowed on the service side at C-Hexagon-India Gate, until the end of the parade. Routes to use to avoid traffic jams North-South Corridor: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – IP Flyover – Rajghat – Madrasa Ring Road – Lodhi Road T Point – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg East-West Corridor: Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road – Lodhi Road – Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Shankar Road – Park Street or Mandir Marg From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Vande Mataram Marg – Panchkuia Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road to Paharganj or Minto Road – Bhavabhuti Marg to Ajmeri Gate From East Delhi: via ISBT Bridge Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Jhandewalan – DB Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Pahargand Bridge via New Delhi Railway Station Noida traffic police traffic advice should be carefully followed by commuters going from Noida to Delhi. From January 23 at 10 p.m. until the end of dress rehearsal and from January 25 at 10 p.m. until the end of Republic Day events on January 26, the movement of freight vehicles (heavy, medium and light) from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi will be restricted. Alternate routes can be used by vehicles to get where they are going. Commuters can dial 9971009001 for any traffic related information.

