Traffic notice in Delhi for the dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade. Check the routes to avoid

New Delhi ,

Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Photo: PTI)

By Press Trust of India: Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory on arrangements and restrictions for the smooth running of Monday’s dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade. The rehearsal will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and will pass by Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose roundabout statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before ending at Red Fort. In order to facilitate its smooth passage, no traffic movement will be allowed on Kartavya Road from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 p.m. on Sunday until the end of the parade on Monday. READ ALSO | Republic Day 2023 | Who will be the main guest? When is the flag raised? Everything you need to know There will also be no cross traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11pm on Sunday until the end of the parade. The C-Hexagon-India gate will be closed from 9:15 a.m. Monday until the parade passes through Tilak Marg, the notice said. Two-way traffic will not be permitted on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10:30 a.m. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, he said. Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. READ ALSO | Republic Day 2023: Speech Ideas for Children’s School Function Metro services will remain available at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony. However, embarkation and disembarkation at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., according to the notice. Although there is no movement restriction yet from North Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, the advisory asked people to plan their journey in advance to avoid possible delays. City bus traffic will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market Roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), at Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court. READ ALSO | Republic Day 2022: History and Meaning Buses from Ghaziabad to Shivaji Stadium will use NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Those coming from NH-24 will take the right turn onto Highway No. 56 and end at ISBT Anand Vihar, the notice says. Buses from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar to Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. The flight of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, ultralight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, powered aircraft of small size, quadcopters or parachute jumping from aircraft is banned in National Capital Territory of Delhi until February 15. The notice asked motorists to observe traffic rules and follow the instructions of personnel deployed at intersections. Posted by: Manisha Pandey Posted on: January 23, 2023

