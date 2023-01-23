



Disney Dreamlight Valley Player Makes a Stunning Stranger Things-Inspired Dress A Disney Dreamlight player creates a dress inspired by Netflix’s Stranger Things, featuring iconic elements from the series.



A creative Disney Valley of Dreams player made a dress inspired by the hit Netflix show stranger things. The supernatural drama starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and David Harbour, among many others, has had four seasons since its first premiere in 2016, with the upcoming fifth season being its last.

In addition to going on an adventure and meeting Disney characters, Disney Valley of Dreams is known for its customization tools that allow players to create and customize their outfits and spaces. It inspired people to create Disney characters that aren’t yet in the game, as well as bring non-Disney characters to life in the magical setting. world. With shows like stranger things also having impressive characters and world building, it’s no surprise that Disney Valley of Dreams the players would be inspired by it. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Disney’s Next Dreamlight Valley Update Will Include Storage Upgrades For Players Posted on Reddit by kamelionaire4206, they created a stranger things– dress inspired in Disney Valley of Dreams, with Demogorgons, black tendrils from the Upside Down and the fairy lights from the House of Will printed on the red skirt. To make the avatar more relevant to the horror genre, the player gave her long green hair and Maleficent’s horns, and even had a crow fly nearby to match Hawkins’ backdrop. Many Disney Valley of Dreams players in the comments praised the stranger things dress and the amount of detail in it, expressing that the player has made good use of the customization tools. In the past, players have showcased the game’s customization capabilities by finding the right elements, shapes, and colors in an effort to create the most accurate character outfits, such as a line of Disney Princess dresses. However, players have also expressed how tedious it can be to recreate such looks when they see them posted online and called out. Disney Valley of Dreams to add asset sharing for convenience. Disney Valley of Dreams is currently still in early access, but the full free version is expected later this year, which players hope will have more quality of life updates for a better gaming experience. Other than that, players can definitely expect more Disney characters and kingdoms based on Disney movies to be added to the game, as well as new quests and furniture like when the toy story kingdom was introduced in December. Apart from Disney Valley of Dreamsfans are also waiting for Disney’s first trading card game Disney Lorcana, which will officially launch in August. This year looks to be a big year for Disney games, and only time will tell if there will be any more big announcements in the future. Disney Valley of Dreams is currently available via Early Access for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. FOLLOWING: Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find the Yellow Nasturtium

