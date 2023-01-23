Fashion
Lulus’ Best Valentine’s Day Dresses Under $100: 14 Date-Worthy Styles
After years of uncertainty when it comes to special events, it finally feels like disguise is back for good. Whether it be Valentine’s daya birthday party, an anniversary or a romantic date, we are all for any occasion to put loungewear aside for an evening.
With Valentine’s Day just a few weeks away, it’s the perfect time to plan a night out with your partner or best friends and Graduate is one of our favorite shopping destinations for cute looks on a budget.
The retailer has thousands of options for dresses which are sure to garner compliments, and at fairly affordable prices. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 14 outstanding dresses for Valentine’s Day, a date, or any other occasion under $100.
This satin midi dress has a thigh-high slit and a soft cowl neckline, making it a great choice for a date night.
Choose from four colors of this gorgeous printed midi dress: dark green, dusty blue, black and royal blue.
You can never go wrong with a simple black dress. This ruched dress is made from a figure-hugging kersey knit that shoppers say is also suitable for pregnancy bumps.
Alluring ruffles and a subtle floral pattern make this red mini dress a great choice for a Valentine’s dinner or a Galentine party with friends.
This off the shoulder smocked dress can easily be dressed up or down depending on your style. Team it with heels for a night out, or trainers and a denim jacket for a laid-back vibe.
Available in sizes XXS to 3X, this tiered lace dress makes an elegant statement. Its fitted high waist rests on an elegant long skirt with a floral pattern.
This bodycon dress is a versatile choice for your next night out, as it can also be teamed with a blazer for a more professional look.
If you have a bridal shower or wedding rehearsal dinner coming up, this white lace midi dress will have all eyes on you.
This flowy mini dress has a flattering shape that drapes over the body without constricting you. The back also has a bow detail for bonus style points.
For an updated take on the backless dress, check out this stunning pink number. The neckline has keyhole details and a decidedly modern crossover effect.
Slip into this black mini dress for your next special occasion. It’s simple and versatile enough to fit almost any occasion without being boring.
This eye-catching dress is not for the faint-hearted! It has a bold floral print, a deep V-neckline and a mermaid silhouette with an asymmetric ruffled hem.
This all-lace dress features an open back and cap sleeves for a chic and sophisticated look. If this shade is too bright for your taste, it is also available in navy blue, black, white and emerald green.
Love the look of a wrap dress but not the constant adjustments? This faux wrap style gives you the same flattering silhouette and less fuss.
