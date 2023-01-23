Connect with us

Fashion

Lulus’ Best Valentine’s Day Dresses Under $100: 14 Date-Worthy Styles

 


A special occasion coming up? Shop these date night dresses from Lulus.

After years of uncertainty when it comes to special events, it finally feels like disguise is back for good. Whether it be Valentine’s daya birthday party, an anniversary or a romantic date, we are all for any occasion to put loungewear aside for an evening.

With Valentine’s Day just a few weeks away, it’s the perfect time to plan a night out with your partner or best friends and Graduate is one of our favorite shopping destinations for cute looks on a budget.

The retailer has thousands of options for dresses which are sure to garner compliments, and at fairly affordable prices. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 14 outstanding dresses for Valentine’s Day, a date, or any other occasion under $100.

the woman wears a cowl neck brown satin Romance Starter midi dress.

Romance Starter brown cowl neck satin midi dress. Image via Lulus.

This satin midi dress has a thigh-high slit and a soft cowl neckline, making it a great choice for a date night.

$64 at pass

woman wears dark green floral print midi dress dressed up with flowers.

Floral Dressed Up Dark green floral print midi dress. Image via Lulus.

Choose from four colors of this gorgeous printed midi dress: dark green, dusty blue, black and royal blue.

$72 at pass

woman wears Total Appeal black one shoulder ruched bodycon midi dress.

Total Appeal Black ruched one shoulder bodycon midi dress. Image via Lulus.

You can never go wrong with a simple black dress. This ruched dress is made from a figure-hugging kersey knit that shoppers say is also suitable for pregnancy bumps.

$59 at pass

the woman is wearing a Flirty Moments red balloon-sleeve and devoré-flower mini dress.

Flirty Moments red mini dress with balloon sleeves and burnout flowers. Image via Lulus.

Alluring ruffles and a subtle floral pattern make this red mini dress a great choice for a Valentine’s dinner or a Galentine party with friends.

$68 at pass

woman wears olive green off shoulder dress View from the Meadow

View from the Meadow Olive Green Off-the-Shoulder dress. Image via Lulus.

This off the shoulder smocked dress can easily be dressed up or down depending on your style. Team it with heels for a night out, or trainers and a denim jacket for a laid-back vibe.

$68 at pass

woman wears Molinetto navy blue lace ruffled sleeveless maxi dress

Molinetto navy blue lace sleeveless ruffled long dress. Image via Lulus.

Available in sizes XXS to 3X, this tiered lace dress makes an elegant statement. Its fitted high waist rests on an elegant long skirt with a floral pattern.

$92 at pass

the woman is wearing the Iconic Moment mauve pink bodycon midi dress.

Iconic Moment mauve pink bodycon midi dress. Image via Lulus.

This bodycon dress is a versatile choice for your next night out, as it can also be teamed with a blazer for a more professional look.

$52 at pass

the woman is wearing an absolutely stunning white lace off the shoulder midi dress.

Absolutely stunning off the shoulder white lace midi dress. Image via Lulus.

If you have a bridal shower or wedding rehearsal dinner coming up, this white lace midi dress will have all eyes on you.

$82 at pass

woman wears Forever Tied to You emerald green satin tie-back mini dress.

Forever Tied to You Short dress in emerald green satin with tie in the back. Image via Lulus.

This flowy mini dress has a flattering shape that drapes over the body without constricting you. The back also has a bow detail for bonus style points.

$75 at pass

woman wars Beyond Classy Hot pink satin halter midi dress.

Beyond Bright Pink Satin Halter Midi Dress. Image via Lulus.

For an updated take on the backless dress, check out this stunning pink number. The neckline has keyhole details and a decidedly modern crossover effect.

$70 at pass

woman wears black Cocktail Hour wrap dress.

Cocktail Hour black wrap dress. Image via Lulus.

Slip into this black mini dress for your next special occasion. It’s simple and versatile enough to fit almost any occasion without being boring.

$59 at pass

woman wears Darling Daylily floral print mustard yellow asymmetric maxi dress

Darling Daylily Asymmetric maxi dress in mustard yellow floral print. Image via Lulus.

This eye-catching dress is not for the faint-hearted! It has a bold floral print, a deep V-neckline and a mermaid silhouette with an asymmetric ruffled hem.

$66 at pass

the woman is wearing a Romance Language blue backless lace dress.

Romance Language Blue Backless Lace Dress. Image via Lulus.

This all-lace dress features an open back and cap sleeves for a chic and sophisticated look. If this shade is too bright for your taste, it is also available in navy blue, black, white and emerald green.

$68 at pass

woman wears Wrapped Up In Love burgundy satin midi dress.

Wrapped Up In Love burgundy satin wrap midi dress. Image via Lulus.

Love the look of a wrap dress but not the constant adjustments? This faux wrap style gives you the same flattering silhouette and less fuss.

$64 at pass

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

