museum seeks Bowie dress for show highlighting Jewish designers | fashion industry





Wanted: David Bowies dress, Greta Garbos hats and shirts worn by Sean Connery in his first James Bond role. These are iconic garments of the 20th century, but their whereabouts are unknown. Now the Museum of London Docklands has launched a public call for help locate these and other garments ahead of a major exhibit later this year. The missing garments are significant because of what they have in common: all were created by Jewish designers working in the London fashion scene, a legacy that the museum says has been overlooked. Jews worked at all levels of London’s fashion industry throughout the 20th century, but the extent of their contributions has gone largely unrecognized, said Dr Lucie Whitmore, the museum’s fashion curator. Although the tailors and cobblers of the East End are familiar, she thinks few recognize the influence of Jewish designers and makers at all levels of the fashion trade, from establishing the ready-to-wear industry -wear to fashion hotspots such as Carnaby Street in the 1960s. New research has enabled us to derive very rich personal stories that show the contributions these individuals have made to the fashion industry in London. Among them is Mr Fishborn Michael Fish in Wood Green, North London in 1940. He went from cleaning the counters of a London department store to cleaning some of the capital’s leading tailors, before opening his own shop, which quickly became a destination for fashion. He dressed Connery, Princess Margaret and Jimi Hendrix, did the dress worn by Muhammad Ali at the Rumble in the Jungle, invented the kipper tie and notoriously designed the man’s robe, examples of which were worn by Mick Jagger in Hyde Park in 1969and by Bowie on the cover of The man who sold the worldwhich Whitmore calls an absolute dream piece to find. He was quite a radical thinker in the way he approached gender dynamics in his design, and we want to celebrate the contribution he made, she said. I think he deserves to be a household name. Also wanted are hats made by Otto Lucasa German-born Jew whose eponymous Bond Street label had huge worldwide success in the post-war years and whose clients included Garbo and Wallis Simpson, and more elusive names such as Rahvisa couture brand worn by the aristocracy and movie stars, and Mrs Isobelcalled London’s leading clothing designer in the 1930s, but whose surviving pieces are rare. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Not all of these diverse characters will have been tied to their Jewishness in the same way, Whitmore acknowledges, but with around 60-70% of Jewish immigrants to London in the early 20th century working in fashion or textile trades, many of people, it’s a really personal story,” she says. We’re not going to talk about a shared experience, but we’re using Jewishness as a lens through which to view London fashion. When you do that, you realize that the contribution of the Jewish people is massive and really important, and we just celebrate that. Fashion City: How Jewish Londoners Shaped Global Style opens October 13 at the Museum of Docklands in London. Anyone with information about the items in question is asked to contact the museum before March 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/jan/23/museum-of-london-docklands-jewish-designers-missing-bowie-dress-appeal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos