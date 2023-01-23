Kylie Jenner slammed for her ‘disturbing’ lion head at Paris Fashion Week





Kylie Jenner fans are in awe over this wild style statement. The makeup mogul, 25, attended Monday’s Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a strapless black velvet dress adorned with an eerily realistic (and life-size) lion’s head, a look from the new collection that hadn’t even hit the runway yet. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow loved wearing this faux art creation hand constructed with synthetic materials,” Jenner captioned Instagram photos of herself modeling the couture creation. “beautiful beautiful” But her followers weren’t too fond of the furry fashion accessory in the front row. Kylie Jenner got her fill of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the Schiaparelli show. kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie sat front row at the fashion show with the lion’s head in her lap. kyliejenner/Instagram “But why. Why why why even imitate this. I’m grateful it’s wrong but the pictures are still disturbing,” one commented, while another wrote: “Why are you wearing a animal head on your dress? Fake or not, doesn’t that make sense to me?” The makeup mogul made sure to make it clear on Instagram that the animal was a fake, but that didn’t stop the backlash. KCS Press / MEGA “I guess more Americans will be flocking to Africa now to get the latest wildlife paraphernalia. Promoting hunting. As a South African that’s wrong on so many levels, the king of our jungle is not not a fashion statement, like WTF,” added a third. Others described Jenner’s wildlife-inspired outfit as “horrifying,” “ridiculous,” and “one of the [her] worst fashion mistakes of all time. Fans weren’t impressed with the look. kyliejenner/Instagram However, not everyone found the look offensive. One compared the lion’s head to a child’s toy, writing: You act like your kids aren’t carrying stuffed animals. Wouldn’t that also be seen as promoting animal hunting. Trolls were quick to comment on the controversial outfit. The RealSPW / MEGA An almost identical take on the safari-worthy style was modeled by Irina Shayk on the catwalk at Schiaparelli; according to the show’s notes, the house’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, drew inspiration from Dante’s “Inferno” this season. Naomi Campbell wears a wolf’s head at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.

Irina Shayk walks down the catwalk in the same lion-head dress.

Advertising The social media star often makes headlines with her style.

Advertising Roseberry reimagined the three beasts that feature in the poem, the leopard (representing lust), the lion (pride) and the wolf (greed) as couture garments, outfitting Shalom Harlow in a strapless fur dress with a leopard roaring at restlessness and Naomi Campbell in a shaggy black coat with a wolf’s head on her shoulder.

