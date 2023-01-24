Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner Go Wild at Paris Fashion Weeks Schiaparelli Show





These days, it seems like truly breakthrough moments on the red carpet are rare: Sure, celebrities are relentlessly styled and groomed so they never look flawless, but it’s different to take risks at breathtaking like the one Doja Cat just took at Schiaparelli Coutures Dantès Hell-Paris Fashion Week 2023 themed fashion show. The pop star and rapper who stole the stage took to the red carpet covered in red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals that reportedly took nearly five hours to apply. She was also dressed in a Schiaparelli ensemble which involved an opaque red bodice, a similar crystal-studded skirt, a long red shawl, and knee-length red boots. I imagine Elsa Schiaparelli herself, an intellectual designer who collaborated with the avant-garde surrealist artists of her day, would have loved this look, said Susan Scafidi, academic director of Fordham Universitys Fashion Law Institute, at Daily Beast. There is no color more evocative than red, whether in reference to Dantès Hell or good luck for the Lunar New Year, and the otherworldly nature of the look is perfect for our current cultural calculus of reality versus artifice. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath was the originator of outr makeup. Doja’s patience and dedication over the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look…was truly inspiring, McGrath wrote on Instagram. The end product was a magical and mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to the hard work and dedication of Doja Cats. Dojas’ outfit reminded classic Lady Gaga looks, plus a notable viral moment involving Rihanna: The Iconic 2014 Barbadian Pop Star nude dress involved a transparent network of gemstones. Do my boobs bother you? Rihanna asked a clearly shaken reporter. They are coveredin Swarovski girl crystals! Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, also opted for a Sciaparelli look fresh off the runway. A giant lion’s head was perched on the shoulder of her simple black dress, an outfit that evoked Luna Lovegoods Harry Potter lion hat. (Online reviews said he glorified trophy hunting; designer clarified that everything was faux fur, no animals were harmed, etc.) The Doja Cat look was fantastic, Angharad Coates, an art and design PR manager based between Paris and New York, told The Daily Beast. It is in line with Elsa Schiaparelli’s love for surrealism and artistic excellence, totally in tune with the history of the House. (I just attended the Schiaparelli show at the Museum of Decorative Arts, so it’s very fresh!) And as a Leo woman, I loved the lion look. Very Aslan-chic. Writer and cultural critic Juan A. Ramirez disagrees. I have no skin in the fashion game because it’s boring and lacks real glamor and no one represents that more than Kylie Jenner, the epitome of you can’t buy style, Ramirez told The Daily beast. The hair looks terrible and the whole look just stinks dad gave me this lion plushie at FAO Schwarz. Is the Doja Cats look just the first of many wild fashion week looks to come? The genre could use a resurgence, but Coates doesn’t think so. Doja is like old school Gaga, she says. She is not indicative of trends because her appearance is so out there. After Gagas’ legendary appearance at the 2010 MTV VMAs, there wasn’t a sudden trend for meat dresses, Coates explained.

