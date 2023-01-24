Kylie Jenner wears a giant lion’s head at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week





Kylie Jenner arrived at Haute Couture Week in Paris in true Leo fashion. The beauty mogul, 25, was one of many celebrities who attended Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer show on Monday, kicking off the week’s festivities. ‘Emily in Paris’ star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Doja Cat and Diane Kruger were among the stars seated in the front row. Jenner turned heads wearing a ruched black velvet dress with a giant lion head on her shoulder as the centerpiece. Kylie Jenner shows it off with Travis Scott’s cute son,reveals his name on Instagram “THE BEAUTY AND THE BEAST“, she captioned photos shared on Instagram. “Thank you @[email protected] such a special morning. The ‘Kardashians’ star added, “wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation that was handcrafted with synthetic materials. gorgeous, gorgeous.” The outfit came straight from the show. Model Irina Shayk wore the same accessory with a different black dress as she walked down the catwalk during the show. Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieberand other Gen Z stars are sparking the ‘pantless’ fashion trend Schiaparelli explained that the inspiration was lion heads on Instagram, writing: “The leopard, the lion and the wolfdepicting lust, pride and greed in Dantès’ iconic allegory in hand-sculpted moss, resin, wool and silk faux fur, hand-painted to look as realistic as possible. “ “NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED WHILE CREATING THIS LOOK,” the brand added. The collection included several animal heads,with Shalom Harlow wearing a snow leopard print dress with a lion on the chest and Naomi Campbell in a full length black fur jacket with a wolf head on her shoulder. Despite the disclaimer, Jenner received criticism in his comments section that he was “glorifying animal hunting.” “This is poaching promotion not fashion. This is very untrue,” one person wrote. Another Instagram user commented, “Even if it’s not real, it’s still disturbing and in bad taste.” “Obviously not a real lion’s head, but a really bad choice for a fashion statement,” one commenter added. Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox, more Thierry Mugler praiseat the Brooklyn Museum exhibition: See the photos Jenner’s photos from the Schiaparelli show come days after she shared photos of her son on social media and announced his new name. The reality TV star posted four images oninstagramSaturday of the young boy, born in February 2022 to her and her boyfriend Travis Scott. Along with the photos, she posted: “AIRE” and a heart emoji. A week after he was born, Jenner revealed his name was Wolf Webster on social media. But a month later, she said on Instagram that a name change was coming because “we really didn’t feel like it was him.” At the time, a new name for the newborn was not revealed. Contributor: Mike Snider Who is the youngest Kardashian? :A detailed look at the Kardashian-Jenner family tree.

