Fashion
Do you hate fast fashion? You can compost this new line of streetwear clothing
Fast fashion is big business, but it’s also a big polluter, responsible for around 10% of global carbon emissions. About 70% of the $3 trillion fashion industry is made up of items made from synthetic or petrochemical materials.
While some companies claim sustainable clothing lines, there is huge variation in what that means. For some, the carbon reduction is in the manufacturing, while for others it’s in the garment itself.
The plant-based clothing market is growing rapidly, exemplified by companies like Activ Activewear, Kent Underwear and the startup Except, which bills itself as “the first streetwear brand to create products that will break down harmlessly at the end of the day.” life”. Unlike today’s clothes, which are mostly petroleum-based, you can compost these clothes. According to the company, they’re all made from 100% plant-based nutrients like recycled cotton, hemp, vegetable-tanned leather, and coir.
“We started the company because we are a group of fashion executives who have grown tired of the ‘make, take and throw’ fashion culture,” said Eric Liedtke, CEO of Uns. Fashion’s planned obsolescence is basically based on a petrochemical or petroleum-based raw material, which means it’s cheap. But what you don’t know about that is that she creates synthetics that are eternal materials that never go away.”
Liedtke hails from Adidas, so it’s no surprise that Except includes shoes as well as apparel and accessories.
“Our product starts with the end in mind. It becomes a very easy story to tell consumers, because the clearest thing is what happens when I’m done using it? food for plants and worms. And that for me is just as important as the quality of the product you make. It’s the product that counts,” Liedtke said.
Unless there’s only one pop-up retail store in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, besides online sales. Liedtke hopes the company will grow alongside growing consumer demand for more eco-friendly products and plans to collaborate with other brands as more companies look to tackle fashion waste. Unless he recently launched a collaboration with Mammut, a 160-year-old Swiss climbing company.
“We did it around International Mountain Day, and I’m happy to say the product sold out within 48 hours,” Liedtke said.
These collaborations could also help the company moderate its relatively high prices: a “Biodegradable Hoodie” is listed for $119 on the company’s website, for example. Some buyers say it’s worth it for the cause.
“I think I would pay more for sustainable clothing, in part, just like it’s my contribution to helping the planet, and I think we should all contribute however we can,” said Dru Ueltschi, who was shopping in the pop-up. shop.
Unless it’s backed by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between Creative Artists Agency and NEA (New Enterprise Associates), and has raised $7.5 million to date.
