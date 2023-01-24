Great Outfits in Fashion History: Aaliyah’s Roberto Cavalli Animal Print Dress





Photo: George De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones that you desperately try to recreate at home. In “The Greatest Outfits of Fashion History,” the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. While all eyes are still on the year 2000 (although I’m curious to see if designers will start tapping into other decades for the Fall 2023 runways), I personally prefer the 90s. suspenders, baggy pants, kitten heels, chain mail, bucket hats – the decade had so many style-defining pieces that made it such a versatile and exciting time in fashion history. Of course, there were also iconic characters that added to the excitement, including Winona Ryder, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil’ Kim, Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to name a few. But the one that takes the top spot for me is the late R&B singer Aaliyah. Photo: George De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images Aaliyah may be best known for her streetwear aesthetic (her Tommy Hilfiger era alone made me an avid follower of the brand), but she was far more versatile with her clothing choices than she gets from credits. One of my favorites was her yellow and black striped Roberto Cavalli dress for the 2000 MTV VMAs. Since the dress was already a statement, she kept the accessories to a minimum with strappy heels, red gloss and blush. glossy eyelids. Scroll to continue If you’re still not convinced how life-changing this look has been, look no further than how celebrities have referenced it in recent years. At the 2021 MTV VMAs, Bretman Rock channeled Aaliyah and wore the exact same dress on the red carpet, successfully creating a jaw-dropping moment. That same year, Paloma Elsesser wore it to a wedding, proving Aaliyah’s fashion influence is timeless. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS Aaliyah, you will always be one in a million. Before you start looking for more fashion moments from Aaliyah, shop dresses inspired by Roberto Cavalli’s play below. Hanifa Jax Knit Dress, $469, available here (sizes XS-3XL) Balmain Zebra-Jacquard long dress, $3,350, available here (sizes 2-12) The Agency Serita Bias-Cut Silk Slip Dress, $375 (from $625), available here (sizes 0-18) Bronx and Banco Leo maxi dress, $680, available here (sizes XS-XL) AFRM Tessa Mesh Halter Dress, $88, available here (sizes XXS-XXL) Home page photos: Getty Images. Collage: Janelle Sessoms/Fashionista Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

