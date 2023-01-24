Fashion
Plano native Daniel Roseberry’s faux lions head raises eyebrows at Paris fashion show
Plano native Daniel Roseberry turned the heads of several species Monday morning at the Schiaparelli Spring Summer 2023 Haute Couture show, as part of Paris fashion week.
Models wore the labels’ first spring-summer collections in front of fashion critics and VIPs in the atrium of the Small palace museum.
Roseberry, artistic director of Schiaparelli since 2019, caused a stir with his creation: a life-size fake lion’s head, sewn into a strapless black dress and worn as a brooch. Reality star Kylie Jenner, who sat front row on the shows, sported the piece on her upper torso like an oversized Texas high school throwback mom.
The Roseberrys Inferno Couture line, also shown at the show, included similar designs.
A strapless silk dress had a large snow leopard head on the front. Naomi Campbell walked down the catwalk with a big wolf’s head on her shoulder. Russian model Irina Shayk also wore a lion’s head on her dress.
The animal heads, made of hand-sculpted foam, resin and faux silk fur, have been painted by hand.
Schiaparelli was founded by avant-garde Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli in 1927. The haute couture house is known for its eccentric work.
Roseberry, a Trinity Christian Academy graduate whose family still lives in Dallas, Plano, Richardson and Austin, is known for her fashion portfolio. Her creations have been worn by Beyonc, Cardi B and Vanessa Hudgens. He created the blue jacket, the oversized gold brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch and the flowing red skirt that Lady Gaga wore to sing the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Bidens.
In October, he presented the Schiaparellis Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear collection at Bergdorf Goodman in New York and downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus.
There really is no sweeter or more meaningful homecoming, he said at the time.
The animal-inspired tailoring of Roseberrys in Paris drew criticism from animal activists who believed the Italian fashion house was sending the wrong message.
Carrie Johnson, wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who wrote on Instagram: Grim! True or false, this only promotes trophy hunting. yuck!
Dear fashion industry, this is NOT the way to start the year.
no no no !
Be better Schiaparelli
It’s disturbing… and yes I know that no animals were harmed in this: pic.twitter.com/2PPGuWBzkT
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) January 23, 2023
Also, photographer Misan Harriman, who has done covers for British vogue, weighed in on Twitter: Dear fashion industry, this is NOT the way to start the year. no no no ! Be better
In his collection notes, Roseberry explained that he was inspired by Dantès’ animals Hell and that he wanted to celebrate the glory of nature and keep the woman who wears it. … In this collection you are never quite sure who made the piece you are looking at was it nature? Or was it a man?
Photos: Head-turning fashions at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week
|
