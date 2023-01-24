Irina Shayk Defends Lion Head Dress Against Kylie Jenner Backlash





Irina Shayk’s claws are out to defend Schiaparelli’s lion’s head. Social media users sparked an uproar on Monday after Kylie Jenner sat front row at the fashion house’s couture show in Paris, sporting a strapless black velvet dress adorned with a realistic (and life-size) replica ) of the face of the supreme predator. And the Kylie Cosmetics founder got her hands on the haute couture design before it even hit the catwalks; during the presentation, Shayk strutted around in an almost identical look — and was clearly proud that she did. “I support these amazing artists who have worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk and moss, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and image of Pride, an image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength,” the 37-year-old model said. , captioned a nine-slide Instagram carousel featuring photos from the show and behind-the-scenes fittings. Irina Shayk defends the lion-inspired look she and Kylie Jenner wore to the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week.

Advertising “I am honored to have been asked to also lend my art as a woman to this @danielroseberry”, she added, identifying the artistic director of the house, Daniel Roseberry. According to the show’s notes, Roseberry was inspired by Dante Alighieri’s “Inferno,” reimagining the three beasts featured in the poem the lion (representing pride), the leopard (lust) and the she-wolf (greed) as garments of sewing. PETA also issued a statement in defense of the collection, calling the creature heads “fabulously innovative” and saying they “celebrate the beauty of wild animals” and “can be a statement against trophy hunting.” Like Shayk, Jenner made sure to point out that the lion head was “fake” and “hand-constructed with man-made materials,” but many of their Instagram followers still criticized the look. “No no no. No matter what it’s made of, what it might represent (headhunting, animal cruelty, etc.) means it crossed a line,” one reviewer replied to Shayk’s post. . Like Jenner, Shayk also made sure to point out that the lion head was made “of wool, silk and moss,” but fans still criticized the look.

Advertising Another added: “One of your biggest fans forever, but it’s so disappointing to see. Real or not, these photos can easily be taken out of context, nasty and send a terrible message. The 25-year-old ‘Kardashians’ star received a similar comeback under her upload six photoswith fans describing the outfit as “disturbing”, “horrifying” and “one of the [her] worst fashion mistakes of all time. Someone else argued that the gadget “promotes hunting” and will lead Americans to “flock to Africa now for the latest wildlife paraphernalia.”

