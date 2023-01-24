Fashion
What clothes should I bring for a work trip?
I’m getting ready to present at my first in-person conference since before the pandemic, and I don’t know what to wear. What would be stylish, travel-friendly, warm enough to withstand hotel air conditioning and stand out in a sea of black? Yael, Bronx.
Ah, work trip. After two years of mostly Zoom events, packing for business trips has become as unfamiliar as getting dressed to return to the office. The first time I had to fly back to fashion shows, I ended up with twice as much stuff as I needed because I couldn’t decide what to take. Once upon a time there was a science (sort of like a travel bag but for work instead of a birth or emergency).
But that was then. Work looks a little different now. We need different clothes. And yet, when it comes to packaging, some requirements and the wardrobe remain faithfully the same.
For example: Life is easier when you don’t have to iron. (Unless you’re one of those people who find ironing meditative; they do exist.) The weather is unpredictable and shivering in a meeting is not on the agenda; neither does perspiration. And given the seemingly endless problems with airlines and airports, a carry-on bag is almost always better than one you need to check in. Which means packing clothes that don’t take up much space.
What does mean that medium?
I asked Patrick Robinson, a former Armani Exchange and Gap designer who left the established fashion world to start Eastera brand focused on direct-to-consumer travel, which he would recommend.
He had just one word: popover. The popover dress, for those unaware, is a style coined by Claire McCardell, patron of practical fashion and godmother of American sportswear, as a sort of all-purpose garment. It was a runaway success and later became the basis for all kinds of wrap dresses. It is, in other words, an eminently flexible and easy to wear garment.
Next, Mr. Robinson said: Choose travel-friendly stretch fabrics made from super-durable, easy-care fibers like mulesing-free modal, tencel, lyocell and merino. They are all wrinkle resistant and breathable. They can also be folded into very small packages that fit perfectly in a travel bag. Finally, he recommended looking for rich colors like navy blue, red, ginger, charcoal, which he says are easy to mix and match with the right accessories.
Diane von Furstenberg, aka the wrap queen, is the obvious place to start. Although DVF dresses are expensive, different iterations can be found on end-of-season sites like the Outnet and Yoox at more affordable prices. Also check out this Lauren by Ralph Lauren crimson wrap dressa Tencel jersey version of Quince and this merino number of Wool&.
Next, practice your wrapping technique. And, Mr. Robinson added, don’t forget the traveller’s secret weapon: a cardigan.
Answers to your style questions
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers, which you can send her anytime via E-mail or Twitter. Questions are edited and condensed.
