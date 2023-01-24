What clothes should I bring for a work trip?

I’m getting ready to present at my first in-person conference since before the pandemic, and I don’t know what to wear. What would be stylish, travel-friendly, warm enough to withstand hotel air conditioning and stand out in a sea of ​​black? Yael, Bronx.

Ah, work trip. After two years of mostly Zoom events, packing for business trips has become as unfamiliar as getting dressed to return to the office. The first time I had to fly back to fashion shows, I ended up with twice as much stuff as I needed because I couldn’t decide what to take. Once upon a time there was a science (sort of like a travel bag but for work instead of a birth or emergency).

But that was then. Work looks a little different now. We need different clothes. And yet, when it comes to packaging, some requirements and the wardrobe remain faithfully the same.

For example: Life is easier when you don’t have to iron. (Unless you’re one of those people who find ironing meditative; they do exist.) The weather is unpredictable and shivering in a meeting is not on the agenda; neither does perspiration. And given the seemingly endless problems with airlines and airports, a carry-on bag is almost always better than one you need to check in. Which means packing clothes that don’t take up much space.

What does mean that medium?

I asked Patrick Robinson, a former Armani Exchange and Gap designer who left the established fashion world to start Eastera brand focused on direct-to-consumer travel, which he would recommend.