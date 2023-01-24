Kylie Jenner wore a fake lion’s head during Fashion Week





Kylie Jenner has, as usual, made waves during Fashion Week. This time it’s thanks to a lion’s head. Earlier today, Miss Kylie showed up at Schiaparelli’s couture show during Paris Fashion Week wearing one of their new designs: a black dress with a faux lion head detail. In her last instagram of the event which has been edited and commented on limited, Kylie clarified that the lion head was handcrafted from man-made materials, and yes, no animals were harmed in the process . So…..phew. The dress is a pre-release from the brand’s Spring ’23 collection, and being the tastemaker that she is, Kylie wore it front row just like it was created on the catwalk (and on Irina Shayk, no less). kylie jenner attending schiaparelli ss23 couture wearing this lion dress exactly as she makes her runway debut while front row!!!! Estrop Photo/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner made sure to avoid a flour bomb from animal rights activists during her last look. His legend was like fake, fake, man made, not real, not a real lion, made from plants, hand made. She wanted to make it clear that it wasn’t a real lion!

Twitter: @haiimjose

And it doesn’t matter that it is a fake lion head, some claim that it embellishes the hunting and killing of animals. The tweet with video of the parade has been removed. Whether the dead lion’s head is “real” or just a really good fake, it’s still disgusting and glorifies and “glamorizes” the killing of animals for fashion. Horrible. @theirishayk @KylieJenner https://t.co/i6fLDBAEvM

Twitter: @MyBeachChair

So what to do YOU think of Kylie’s lion head dress?! Tell us in the comments below. Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzzfeed.com/sydrobinson1/kylie-jenner-lion-head-paris-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos