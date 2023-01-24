Fashion
SpaceX performs Starship and Super Heavy Orlando Sentinel wetsuit rehearsal
SpaceX let cryogenic fuel flow into a fully stacked Starship and Super Heavy to prove it could handle a full propellant load on Monday.
The first full rehearsal of the wet dress sent more than 10 million pounds of liquid methane and liquid oxygen through the combined booster and spacecraft at SpaceXs Starbase Test Launch Facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
Today’s test will help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as Starship and orbital pad performance for flight-like operations, the company announced on Twitter.
Spacecraft 24, the 24th prototype of the next-generation rocket, was stacked atop the Super Heavy 7 booster on Jan. 9, at a combined height of 395 feet after being pushed into place by the Chopsticks arms that are part of the launch integration tower that SpaceX refers to as Mechazilla.
The dress rehearsal took place as the Elon Musks company ticked off a checklist of items needed before an orbital launch attempt which Musk said could take place in late February or March.
Still to come before this attempt is a hot full fire of 33 Raptor 2 engine boosters.
To date, the company has been slowly rebuilding test lights with more and more engines since an incident last summer that left the thruster in need of repairs, resulting in a fireball on the platform. -shape. The most recent test fire was in November when SpaceX used 14 of the engines.
If successful, Starship and Super Heavy would become the most powerful rocket ever launched from Earth, generating 17 million pounds of thrust from 33 Raptor 2 engines using a combination of liquid methane and liquid oxygen for propellants.
It would nearly double the power seen by NASA’s Space Launch System when it lifted off from Kennedy Space Center for the Artemis I mission, the current title holder among successful orbital rockets.
The Starship itself has six Raptor 2 engines and will have the capacity to deliver over 220,000 pounds of crew and cargo to low Earth orbit, which is slightly more than the current capacity of the SLS.
The success of the Starship program is critical to NASA’s plans to return humans to the lunar surface by 2025. SpaceX has won the Human Landing System contract for the Artemis III and IV missions. For Artemis III, who seeks to land the first woman on the moon, she and another astronaut will leave the Orion spacecraft orbiting the moon after climbing aboard a docked version of Starship, which will then take them to a south pole location. It would be the first time humans have returned to the moon since Apollo 17 landed more than 50 years ago in 1972.
While Starship’s test flights are scheduled from Texas, work continues for it to launch from KSC 39-A Launch Complex where its current stable of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets lift off.
For its first orbital test, however, which still needs Federal Aviation Administration approval, the Super Heavy booster seeks to separate and land on a barge in the Gulf of Mexico while Starship continues on an orbital flight that would bring it back for a landing in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.
To date, the company has flown prototype versions of Starship without the booster to around 6 miles altitude and attempted landings in Texas, sometimes with spirited results. These used only three or fewer of the new and powerful Raptor engines.
The Starship and Super Heavy are designed to be fully reusable.
Musk’s plans are for the massive rocket to eventually provide transportation for the infrastructure and people needed to build a colony on Mars.
Starship’s more immediate plans are to send a test flight to land on the moon ahead of Artemis III and to continue the company’s Starlink satellite delivery plans. Also on the program, what would be the first tourist flight in orbit around the moon.
