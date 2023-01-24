SpaceX can conduct a wet dress rehearsal of its Starship launch system today





After months of preparation, SpaceX is now approaching the critical testing phase of its launch campaign for the massive Starship vehicle. The company evacuated residents near the launch site in South Texas near Boca Chica Beach between 8:00 a.m. CT (2:00 p.m. UTC) and 8:00 p.m. CT Monday. If preparatory activities go well, the company will load both the Starship upper stage and the Super Heavy booster with cryogenic methane and oxygen later today. The countdown will continue towards liftoff but will end just before internal power is transferred to the launcher. There will be no engine ignition today. However, that vehicle’s upper stage, Ship 24, has already successfully undergone a static firing test of its six Raptor rocket engines on September 8, 2022. The first stage, Booster 7, has seen up to 14 of its 33 Raptor engines tested. fired during activity in November. Now both of these vehicles are fully stacked on the launch pad ahead of today’s critical refueling test. Although not as dramatic as a test firing, such “wet rehearsals” are essential to demonstrate the safe refueling of as much propellant at once. It’s one of the biggest milestones left before an orbital launch attempt that could take place in a month or two. After a successful wet dress rehearsal, SpaceX engineers will evaluate the data, and if it looks good, the plan will likely proceed to the last major pre-flight test. To prepare for this full static firing of all 33 Raptor engines on Booster 7, SpaceX will first remove the Starship’s upper stage as a precaution in case something goes wrong during testing. Advertising After the static firing test was completed, which may require multiple attempts given the unprecedented number of large rocket engines firing simultaneously, the vehicles would be re-stacked before a launch attempt. It could happen as early as March if things go well. Of course, things may not go well, and SpaceX may ultimately decide to use new iterations of Starship hardware for the orbital test flight. Already, the company has moved “Ship 25” to launch pad for static fire testing in southern Texas. Two additional vessels are in various stages of construction, with parts of Vessels 28 and 29 also spotted by observers in South Texas. SpaceX has also already performed cryogenic testing on Booster 9 and has almost completed stacking Booster 10. It’s been a long time since SpaceX launched rockets from South Texas. Its final prototype, “SN15”, took off for six minutes on May 5, 2021. After flying at an altitude of 10 km, it was the first prototype to achieve a soft landing, demonstrating key technology for the Starship design. Since then, SpaceX has invested heavily on the order of $1 billion to $2 billion in launch infrastructure and production facilities at the Starbase site in South Texas. Although he’s willing to take risks with the Starship prototypes, the full Super Heavy and Starship stack carries a lot more propellant, and a crash at the launch site would be very destructive. Therefore, SpaceX is proceeding more cautiously toward its orbital test flight. The objective is to ensure that the rocket clears the launch site so that it does not cause minimal damage to the valuable infrastructure there. The methodical rehearsal of Monday’s wet dress is a key part of this testing campaign. Although SpaceX is not providing a live stream of Monday’s tests, several private broadcasters, including NASAspaceflight andLabParentwill cover you when the rocket turns white and frosty.

