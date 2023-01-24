Sacai unveils Nike Air Magmascape sneakers at Paris Men’s Fashion Week – Footwear News





Sacai’s latest collection by Chitose Abe included a new shoe surprise: the brand’s collaborative take on Nike’s Air Footscape Woven sneakers. Revealed during the brand’s Spring 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week for Men on Sunday, the Paris show featured several pairs of the style – titled the Magmascape. While the original Footscape silhouette features a woven stitched upper atop a chunky ridged sole, Abe’s Magmascape gives it a utilitarian edge.

Sacai x Nike Magmascape sneakers walk the runway during Sacai’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2023 show in Paris on January 22, 2023. CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The styles shown on the catwalk incorporated Footscape Woven’s signature stitching with Abe’s own double stitching, set in an asymmetric panel atop quilted, slightly puffy two-tone nylon uppers. Giving the style a sporty finish, molded rubber outsoles, along with lightly ridged flat soles and woven rope laces. Related During the runway, the new collaboration appeared in a colourway with deep blue, gray and navy hues. Another take featured matte navy and white uppers with light hits of tonal pickup. The final version brought a more neutral take on the style, with two-tone brown uppers topped with black laces and trim.

Sacai x Nike Magmascape sneakers walk the runway during Sacai’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2023 show in Paris on January 22, 2023. CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Sacai x Nike Magmascape sneakers walk the runway during Sacai’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall 2023 show in Paris on January 22, 2023. CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Although there is no confirmed price or release date for the collaboration or its specific styles, it is expected to launch in Fall 2023. Previously, Sacai has also collaborated with Nike since 2015, co-releasing a capsule of women’s activewear and sneakers including Air Max 90, Nike Dunk High Lux and Nike LDWaffle styles. Paris Fashion Week Men’s kicked off the year with a series of new men’s fashion shows, held in Paris from January 17-22. The brands and designers present will be Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the week will feature new developments from the brand, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as designer KidSuper Colm Dillane’s first line for Louis Vuitton. PHOTOS: Check out the top street style from Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2023 in the gallery.

