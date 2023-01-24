No animals were harmed: Kylie Jenners’ ultra-realistic lion’s head sparks outcry at Paris fashion week | paris fashion week





Paris fashion week started with a roar when Kylie Jenner arrived at the first show of the season carrying a realistic lion’s head on her shoulder. The Schiaparelli dress, which also appeared on the catwalk, was made of foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand-painted to look as realistic as possible, the brand said on Instagram. To make things crystal clear, the brand added, in all caps: NO ANIMAL WAS MALTED IN CREATING THIS LOOK. But choosing the controversial youngest scion of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to launch a dress open to interpretation may have been a misstep for the French fashion house. If anyone wore a real lion’s head, commenters on social media explained, it would be Jenner. Several Twitter users seemed to mistake the head for a real piece of taxidermy. Russian model Irina Shayk parades in the lion dress. Photography: REX/Shutterstock Some of the backlash was more nuanced. A comment on Schiaperellis’ Instagram post, which attracted more than 600 likes, read: We need to stop showing animals as luxury goods. They can be made from moss, but they are endangered species that have historically been killed for their skins to be made into clothing. The fashion house, which has deep ties to the surrealist art movement, was established in 1927. Like many luxury fashion brands at the time, the house, under its founder Elsa Schiaparelli, used furs exotics and animal skins in its original version. apogee. While the oversized animal prints remained when the brand was relaunched by the Tods Group in 2012, the house later eschewed real fur. Not all animal rights activists were bothered by the lion, with Peta President Ingrid Newkirk praising the look. She told TMZ that the brand’s collection of three-dimensional animal heads was fabulously innovative and can be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human selfishness. More faux fur: Naomi Campbell wears a black wolf head dress on the Schiaparelli catwalk. Photography: REX/Shutterstock Jenners’ look was part of a series of faux fur garments, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The collection also included a black wolf head, modeled by Naomi Campbell, and a strapless snow leopard dress, with an equally realistic head growling from the bodice. Apart from the show at the Petit Palais, the musician Doja Cat also turned heads (humans). Her entire face and body were painted red and studded with 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The intricate visual effects makeup, dubbed Dojas inferno by Pat McGrath, the makeup artist who created it, took more than five hours to apply. EXCLUSIVE #BTS #patmcgrathlabs PRESENTS a fusion of the front row with the runway, a legendary look inspired by a major character: @DojaCat. Covered in over 30,000 @swarovski Crystals, DOJAS INFERNO celebrates the essence of haute couture with a shimmering and sublime shine. pic.twitter.com/Wfw9bLqLZf — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) January 23, 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/patmcgrathreal/status/1617593269613133825″,”id”:”1617593269613133825″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”ec603ecb-5ef4-421f-9dc1-6a6d5de781ea”}}”/> Doja Cats’ look was a nod to the Roseberrys collection, inspired by Dantès’ Nine Circles of Hell. Seeing red: Doja Cat during Paris fashion week. Photography: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images In the show notes, Roseberry wrote: What drew me to Inferno was not just the theatrics of Dantès’ creation, it was how well it provided a perfect metaphor for the torment that every performer or creator experiences when we sit in front of the screen or the sketchbook. The Inferno theme may have been a nod to the designers’ process, but it could also have applied to the reception of the collections.

