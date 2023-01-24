Schiaparelli Spring 2023 Couture Collection





The leopard that leapt from Shalom Harlow’s chest, the wolf that peered out of Naomi Campbell’s coat, the lion heads sported by Irina Shayk on the catwalk and Kylie Jenner in the front row: Daniel Roseberry blew up the internet with his fake Schiaparelli taxidermy pieces this morning. It was predictable that they would instantly take on a controversial life so to speak. Shocking has been a part of Schiaparellis’ DNA since the days of Elsas, but unlike Roseberry, she didn’t live in a time when people would draw painful colonial conclusions from big game images, a when environmentalists and animal advocates hate the fashion for depicting dead animals, even when you know they were constructions made of foam and faux fur. It’s an irony that Roseberrys’ mind was actually focused on another hell, Dantès’ Divine Comedy Hell, and not looking to stoke the social media fires, or rather, inadvertently harvest unforeseen negative reactions to her high fashion stunt. Animals are one of the four literal references I took from Dantes Inferno, he explained while preparing the collection. In the first cycle of Dantès’ journey, he faces terrors. He faces a lion, a leopard and a wolf. They each represent different things. But the lion and the animals are there as a photorealistic approach to surrealism and trompe l’oeil in another way. Why choose Terrors of Hell as a concept, though? It was the risk he took to find something new, a corollary to the huge success Roseberry brought to the previously dormant house. The fun and spectacle of couture paying patrons’ pre-show parade adorned in molded hat-to-toe platforms in black and gold Schiaparelli, jackets embroidered with trompe-l’oeil skeletons and gold jewelry on the parts of the body, said so. Only to be eclipsed by the entrance of Doja Cat, her face and head smothered in fiery crystals, with her surroundings clad in red. Oh! joked a riveted onlooker. Do you think she come like the devil? Roseberry found a creative parallel to her dilemmas in the infernal tortures allegorized by Dante. It is the agony of wanting to surprise, he says. I just want it to be powerful in a different way every time. His ambition: to show the impossible. It’s a shame that all the explosive attention drawn to the three sinful animal symbols that Dante spoke of (Lion: pride; Leopard: lust; Wolf: greed) has overshadowed the extraordinary work that Roseberry and his team have put into molding, carving and embellishment of the majority of the collection. The waisted shape of the classic Schiaparelli Shocking! perfume bottle has been transmuted into extreme, back-corseted hourglass silhouettes. There were rigidly exaggerated bustier breastplates, down to the eye line (made of mother-of-pearl, marquetry and broken glass jewelry). He also handed out stunningly silhouetted pantsuits, dizzyingly plunging tuxedos and a stripe that had stunning lines mimicking menswear fabric, but curving in a visually inexplicable way. Put women in menswear, but make the silhouette hyper feminine, as he put it. Roseberry’s aspirations were high for this collection. Nothing is as it seems, he says in advance. You could say he’s a NB for all the conversations that have swirled around his show since this morning.

