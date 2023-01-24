Fashion
Mikayla Nogueira Shared Wedding Dress Shopping Anxiety Due to Body Dysmorphia
- TikToker Mikayla Nogueira says she avoids shopping for wedding dresses.
- In a TikTok series, Nogueira, who struggles with body dysmorphia, opened up about her anxiety over the event.
- Viewers responded with encouragement, advice, and their own stories of dysmorphia.
Less than six months before her wedding, 24-year-old makeup influencer and social media superstar Mikayla Nogueira went to try on wedding dresses for the first time, she said. In a series of videos Nogueira shared with her 14.4 million subscribers over the weekend, she spoke about postponing clothes shopping “as long as she could” and discussed her struggle with body dysmorphia.
Responding to a comment from a worried viewer that she still didn’t have a dress, Nogueira appeared to be crying.
“Today I’m going to choose my wedding dress,” the Massachusetts native began, in a January 21 video. “And these are not happy days.”
“There is absolutely a reason why I postponed this,” she added. “I’m not looking forward to that day. I haven’t been there, and that’s a weird thing to say. I feel like growing up, little girls are looking forward to a day like this. this, right?” Nogueira continued. “But I feel like it’s different when you have body dysmorphia and an eating disorder, and you’re really insecure.” The video has since been viewed more than 12.4 million times.
Body dysmorphia is a mental health disorder that affects how a person perceives themselves physically, with symptoms including comparisons with others and fixation on perceived flaws. It personally affects a estimated five to ten million people in the United StatesInsider’s Sarah Fielding previously reported.
In a four-part video series released Jan. 21 and 22, Nogueira created bridal makeup while discussing her anxiety over the event.
Nogueira told viewers that she even avoided looking at wedding dresses online. Her date, she said, was at the wedding dress store which ranked first on a Google search, adding “I hope it’s okay, because I have no idea “.
“I really struggle with body dysmorphia,” she said. said“and just knowing that I’m going to have to look in the mirror a lot today isn’t going to be easy for me. I’m really trying not to look in the mirror because I’m breaking up, but today , I have to do it.”
Between applying powder and bronzer and commenting on her makeup products, Noguiera shared that she felt “something was wrong.” growing up when she had to change in a “private, separate room” for a gym class while her peers changed together in another. (According to Cleveland Clinicbody dysmorphic disorder most often appears in adolescence or early adulthood).
In another TikTok posted on January the 21stNogueira told viewers that putting on makeup puts her in a state of calm, adding in a video posted the next day that she would have “died without makeup”.
“There were many times in my life where makeup was the only thing that kept me going,” she explained, “and that’s still true to this day.”
“Still to this day”, Nogueira said“I don’t feel like I belong as an influencer in general because I’m not like the fucking beauty standard in any way. I hate taking selfies for Instagram because I can’t stand don’t even look at me.”
“I’m going to be really anxious today,” Nogueira said during the end of series, after changing into a white sweatshirt with the word “Mrs.” above. “It’s going to be really hard. But, after putting on my makeup, I feel better. So here we go. Let’s go get a fucking wedding dress.”
In response, viewers responded with words of encouragement, with many sharing their own bittersweet experiences trying on wedding dresses while battling the mess.
“I struggle with body dysmorphia too,” one commenter wrote. “When I went shopping for my wedding dress, I was really surprised at how pretty I looked in the mirror.” Another, who mentioned having experienced the disorder, insured Nogueira “there is something magical about wedding dresses, you will feel like a princess.”
“Project Runway” contestant Gunnar Deatherage responded to Nogueira on January 22 and offered to create a custom dress if she didn’t find the right one that day. “As someone who’s struggled with body dysmorphia all their life,” Deatherage said, “I get it.”
In a follow-up video on January 23, Nogueira told viewers she found her wedding dress and shared in the caption that it “turned out to be a magical day.” (She also shared images of All the dresses she tried on and didn’t choose).
“I felt like a princess, I won’t lie,” Nogueira told viewers. “I felt pretty good.”
Nogueira did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.
