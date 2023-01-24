Best Dressed K-Pop Star at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: Vote – Billboard

Not only did Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear shows include South Korea more than ever, but its stars also helped set the tone as continued proof of the country’s importance in fashion. luxury.

Opening PFW on January 17, 2023, Saint Laurent delivered a runway show of sleek trench coats and oversized blouses in its signature black and white color palette, with many looks offering low cuts and loose skin despite the chill in Paris. Attendees included SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, NCT and WayV’s LØREN and TEN, all of whom took on the attitude of the night, with the former two draped in chic coats while TEN bared his chest with a V-cut almost up. at the belly.

After being named Givenchy’s new global ambassador, BIGBANG’s Taeyang returned to Paris after last attending a show for the fashion house in 2014. Acid wash sweater and jeans were all perfectly in line during the January 18 screening.

BTS’s Jimin took his new role as global Dior ambassador seriously with a crisp gray suit, while bandmate J-Hope donned a dark gray skirt-pant combo. Both looks fit perfectly with the theme of refined classics that Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones presented on the catwalk on January 20.

Elsewhere in the City of Love, KARD’s BM looked like it could have been part of Kenzo’s colorful showcase on January 20 with its cardigan, scarf and hat combo. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton’s global ambassador Jackson Wang’s figure-lengthening jacket and J-Hope’s colorful camouflage both hit the mark at Vuitton’s unconventional runway show that included a performance by Rosalía on Jan. 19.

Check out all the K-pop looks from the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 menswear shows here, then vote for the best dressed below.

The Best of K-Pop Stars at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023