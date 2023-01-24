SpaceX powers a fully stacked spacecraft for the first time





SpaceX refueled a fully-stacked spacecraft for the very first time Monday, Jan. 23, marking a major milestone on the way to the vehicle’s first orbital flight. Elon Musk’s company held a “wetsuit rehearsal” on Monday with the 395-foot-tall (120-meter) Starship at its Starbase facility in southern Texas, performing many of the procedures it will perform on the day of the launch. The to-do list included loading liquid oxygen and liquid methane propellant into the vehicle’s Super Heavy first stage and the Starship’s upper stage, which SpaceX stacked on Starbase’s orbital launch pad at the start of the month. This action was captured by NASASpaceflight.com, which broadcast live the long test (opens in a new tab)and Rocket Ranch Boca Chica (opens in a new tab)whose video is featured below (images provided by Rocket Ranch’s Anthony Gomez). “Starship today completed its first full flight-type wetsuit rehearsal at Starbase. This was the first time an integrated ship and booster was fully loaded with over 10 million pounds of propellant,” said SpaceX. said via Twitter (opens in a new tab) Monday evening. “Today’s test will help verify a complete launch countdown sequence, as well as Starship and orbital pad performance for flight-type operations,” the company added. another tweet (opens in a new tab). Video: SpaceX fires up multiple engines on Starship Super Heavy booster for the first time The success of Monday’s dress rehearsal keeps this Starship vehicle – which consists of a Super Heavy prototype called Booster 7 and the upper stage variant Ship 24 – on track for an orbital test flight in a near future. That mission — which will send the ship 24 around Earth once, with a targeted landing in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii — could launch from Starbase as early as next month, Musk said. However, SpaceX still needs to tick some important boxes for that to happen. For example, the company will de-stack Starship to test Booster 7’s 33 Raptor engines simultaneously. The most powerful “static fire” test SpaceX has conducted with the vehicle to date involved just 14 of its Raptors. Ship 24 ignited its six Raptors last September. SpaceX posted this photo of its stacked Starship vehicle to Twitter on January 12, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX) SpaceX is developing Starship to transport people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond. NASA has chosen the vehicle to be the first crewed lunar lander for its Artemis program, and Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has booked a flight around the moon on the vehicle for himself and a handful of artists and influencers. . SpaceX also relies on Starship to launch the bulk of its large, next-generation Starlink 2.0 internet satellites and to take over just about all of the company’s spaceflight duties at some point. Although the future of Starship spaceflight should be action-packed, the vehicle has been on the ground for almost two years now. Starship’s most recent test flight was in May 2021; it sent a three-engine upper-stage prototype called SN15 about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into the skies above Starbase. Several other upper-stage Starship prototypes had made similar trips, but SN15 was the first to successfully land. Mike Wall is the author of “ The low (opens in a new tab)(Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for extraterrestrial life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in a new tab). Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in a new tab) Or on Facebook (opens in a new tab).

