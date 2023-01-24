At Paris Fashion Week, menswear was sultry and playful





The recently concluded Fall/Winter 2023 menswear showcase saw womenswear codes applied to menswear

The recently concluded Fall/Winter 2023 menswear showcase at Paris Fashion Week made it clear: designers are rethinking clothes and gender. There is no more male or female. At Dior Men, for example, the shorts were so voluminous that they looked like skirts. At Ludovic de Saint Sernin, models wore boxer shorts with leather ankle boots, which said a lot about the current mood in menswear. You choose what you are looking for and enjoy the freedom to style it however you want. Here are some of the highlights from the Paris Fashion Week menswear showcase. Read also: Paris Fashion Week: meet the designers who dress men Luxury manufacturing It was easily one of the most playful Herms menswear collections, sparkling with unexpected details and a touch of tasteful sensuality. A march of crisp cashmeres, flannels and fabrics, different grains of leather and adventurous jewelry evoked instant desirability. Each set offered plenty of surprise elements: a hidden pocket, the audacity of a leather back on a pea coat. Charcoal, gravel, fog, caramel, brown, coffee, camel, navy blue, ivory and black, the palette included many muted tones. gender blur Yves Saint Laurent introduced its first trouser suit in its 1967 spring-summer collection, adapting the traditionally masculine suit to the female body. For the Saint Laurent FW23 men’s showcase, designer Anthony Vaccarello did the opposite, transposing the codes from feminine to masculine. Sending long, slim and pointed coats, extrapolating black leather and velvet and featuring necks tied in the house’s signature bows. Tuxedo jackets and cowl-necked silk shirts, styled with wrapped cummerbunds, vaguely evoked Laurent’s native North Africa. bold dressing The designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin imposes himself season after season by offering a daring wardrobe. This season too, the designer stayed true to his look-at-me narrative, skin-tight dressing, sending corset lace-up leather pants, sheer and sparkly fabrics, flashing knits and micro minis. A homage to the exuberant 2000 era of dangerously high hemlines, the TV shows and documentaries Ludovic grew up with resonated in the offerings. As always, a strong sensual undercurrent was hard to miss at Loewe, with one of JW Anderson’s designs sporting a pair of angel wings. Suede, shearling, leather and other metallic fabrications made a strong visual impact, drawing the viewer’s attention to what lies beneath clothing. Couture-trimmed jackets, metallic coats, mini tunics and boots showcase Anderson’s penchant for art history. Heritage grows A bibliophile, designer Kim Jones at Dior Men made Robert Pattinson and Gwendoline Christie recite The Waste Land by TS Eliot. A muted color palette, flowing shapes and vaporous, transparent layers, along with lily of the valley (Christian Dior’s favorite flower), revived the spirit of freedom and refinement. Hyper-functionality and high-end utilitarian gear complement masculine shapes drawn from Dior’s feminine archives, reflected in lifejackets, knitwear, A-line coats and raincoats. It was hard to ignore the references to Saint Laurent’s days at Dior in 1958, drawn from fishermen’s workwear and faux leopard print lining. Also Read: Loewe’s Minimalist Parisian Runway Explores Old Masters, Childhood

