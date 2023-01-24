Kylie Jenners lion-headed outfit stuns at Schiaparelli show





Haute couture in Paris is a celebration of craftsmanship and one-upmanship as the world’s top fashion houses compete with each other to show off high-level creations, each more dazzling and rule-breaking than the last. . Often it can be a similar story with celebrities and socialites in the front row. And this was the case on Monday at the Schiaparelli parade, a starry rendezvous and curtain raiser for the coming week, which was held at the Petit Palais. Take American singer and rapper Doja Cat, who arrived in a crimson silk bustier, matching wrap top falling from her elbows and a knit pencil skirt dripping with lacquered wood beads. At first glance, she was barely recognizable by passers-by, the reason being 30,000 red Swarovski crystals covering his face, head and armswho had been hand applied by makeup artist Pat McGrath and team during almost five o’clock earlier this morning.

Then there was Kylie Jenner, the youngest and wealthiest scion of the extended Kardashian clan, who gave viewers a roaring preview of the rest of the upcoming collection in the form of her embellished strapless black slinky velvet dress. of a hyper-realistic giant roaring lion head. attached to his chest, made of sculpted foam, wool and faux fur. For his Spring 2023 collection, Daniel Roseberry, creative director of Schiaparellis, said in the show notes that he was inspired by Dantes Inferno and the Nine Circles of Hell. To bring hell to life (a sentiment more common on fashion shows than you might expect), the designer created three looks anchored around handmade faux taxidermies of animals from the poem and recruited a trio of models to wear them. So Shalom Harlow walked the runway in a strapless black and white leopard dress, Irina Shayk wore a variation of Ms Jenners’ lion dress and Naomi Campbell prowled in a giant black faux fur coat, the face of a wolf perched on his shoulder (extremely exaggerated). Other starlets were there, including usual fashion favorites such as Diane Kruger and Christine Quinn from the Netflix series Selling Sunset. What were they wearing? Who knows or cares: In the game of celebrities dressed by fashion houses to attract as much media attention as possible, the winners take it all.

