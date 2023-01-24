Recipe developer and cultural connector Pierce Abernathy

Pretty much the only short video content I can consume these days is cooking content. It takes a lot of skill and practice to cook well, and it takes even more to film and educate others in the process. Plus, I was a Food Network junkie as a kid. topic of this week, Pierce Abernathy, is much more than just a content creator or a chef, though he does both extremely well (I have to assume the latter since I haven’t had the pleasure of dining with him yet). He also models, develops recipes and is part of a collective called Aerthshipmore below.

Pierce took some time out of his busy schedule to sit down with me and discuss his transition from producing digital media to preparing food and cooking for his parents, his favorite foods and restaurants, the Aerthships mission, the link between natural wine and fashion, and many other topics.

Let’s start with a description of the many hats you wear and how you got to New York. What is your background and how did you channel that into the level of fame you currently have?

I came to New York after school to work in digital media production. After a few jobs, I ended up working in food media. Part of that role was cooking and developing recipes. I have always enjoyed working with my hands and this passion has grown rapidly. I knew I wanted to hone my skills and pursue my passion further, so I reached out to a few chefs/owners in town. I ended up doing an internship in Huertas, a Basque spot in the East Village. I would go after my full-time job or on weekends and chop some onions, prep, and if I was lucky, make a salad or two. I was not happy with my work in the food media and had the opportunity to work in the kitchen as a cook. I decided to take the risk and quit my salaried job. I ended up cooking there for a few months and loved it. I then found myself in the world of digital media as a freelancer and then found a job at a small marketing agency in February 2020. The pandemic hit and I assumed I would be laid off, but my role pivoted to become a media strategist where I connected. influencers with our partner brands.

I moved back to Kentucky during the pandemic and cooked for my parents every day. Besides my work, I had a lot of free time. Reels had just launched on Instagram and I decided to make a video of me making baba ganoush. I found it to be a fun and creative outlet that I didn’t have to feel too sacred about. I started sharing more of these videos and my following started to grow. In May 2021, I decided to take the risk again and quit my full-time job to pursue the success I found online and explore how I could make it a long-term career. I’m still figuring out these larger goals and my voice in the food space, but so far it’s been a very rewarding journey.

What does cooking mean to you and how did you get started?

Cooking is definitely an expression of love and creativity. A big part of the reason I love to cook is because I love to entertain. I really enjoy caring for people through food and creating an environment where customers feel welcomed and cared for. My mom always cared a lot about food and made sure my brother and I always ate well. She cooked dinner for us almost every night of the week and I look back and see it was an expression of her love for us.

I started cooking in college. I went to school in Boston and was exposed to a diverse group of friends and food. Two of my college roommates, and still close friends, loved to eat and cook. They were definitely the initial inspiration for me to step into the kitchen.

Do you have a favorite meal or dish to prepare? What are your five favorite places to eat?

I want to eat with lots of dishes on the table. a few salads, a few dips, bread and butter, seafood dishes and roast vegetables. A top five is hard! I can share a few in my head right now, but I feel like it’s constantly changing.

Elkano, in Getaria, Spain: They are known for their grilled turbot. Probably the best piece of fish I have ever eaten.

Place des Ftes in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, New York: A wine bar with a great seafood-focused menu and a refreshing wine list. It’s such a welcoming environment and the staff are great.

Superiority Burger in the East Village, New York: I’m really doing my best to patiently wait for the reopening. Such a casual place with food that makes me feel good. No one does it like them.

The Grill in Midtown, New York: This is probably my last meal. It makes me fall in love with New York every time I go. You really step into this different reality with martinis as big as your head and omelettes at the table. I don’t go there often but when I do it feels like being in a movie.

Boulangerie Lille in Copenhagen: An amazing bakery and cafe. The space is so welcoming and everything they do is top notch. All local, organic and seasonal. Upscale breads and pastries with inventive yet simple and comforting dishes.

Can you tell me about Aerthship and what you hope to accomplish with it?

Aerthship is a collective started by my close friend and creative partner Tin Mai. We are a multidisciplinary group trying to develop an earth-centered subculture. We want to bridge the gap between ecology and culture through collaborations and experiences that connect people to the earth. Personally, I want to share my idea of ​​imperfect sustainability, explore different food systems, and support people who are making positive changes to those systems.

What role do fashion and style play in your life? And how does this intersect with your interests and career?

Fashion and style are always evolving for me but I have been more and more interested in it for two years. A lot of people in my life have great taste and have had a huge influence on my style. I’ve also had the privilege of working alongside the fashion world in what I do, whether it’s modeling or cooking for different brands. I think it comes down to wanting to be part of the cultural conversation.

Speaking of intersection, there’s a connection between natural wine and fashion that’s been going on for quite a while now. Why do you think that is?

It’s interesting. I think both are related to pop-culture and even hype-culture right now. For me, drinking wine is always an exhilarating experience. It’s a choice to slow down and do something almost romantic. I think this attitude is totally related to the way you dress. If you’re thoughtful enough to research a particular style of wine or a particular producer, you’re probably very aware of how you dress and the designers or pieces in your wardrobe.

What are some of your favorite brands right now, and why?

A few that I like are Karu Research, Evan Kinori, and Story Mfg. All of these brands are very much about craftsmanship and how each piece is made; the supply, the material, the process. I really appreciate transparency and education. When I buy new clothes, I try to be quite particular. I want to invest in pieces that I can wear all my life.

Are you looking for a particular part, and why?

I was looking for a special pair of moccasins. There are a few I’m looking at now but would like to find a nice vintage pair. Again, it’s one of those things I want to invest in, so I don’t want to take the leap until I find a pair I fall in love with.

If you have a romantic interest in your home for the first time and you cook, what would be the perfect outfit for it?

You really need to ride the line. Not too formal, not too casual. I would say well-fitting pants, probably not denim, then a good sweater. Simple, clean and welcoming.