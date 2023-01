Doja Cat was covered in red body paint and 30,000 crystals during haute couture week

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Doja Cat wowed onlookers on Monday as she arrived at Schiaparelli’s latest show in a spectacular head-to-toe look adorned with red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. The eye-catching outfit, which was custom designed by the fashion house’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, was created by makeup artist Pat McGrath, whose team spent nearly five hours completing the look. The singer’s arrival at the Petit Palais in Paris marked a dramatic start to Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2023 Couture show, the opening event of the biannual Haute Couture Week in Paris. Dubbed “Inferno Couture,” the brand’s latest collection is inspired by Dante’s “Inferno” and the nine circles of hell, according to Roseberry’s runway notes. Doja Cat stuns at Schiaparelli fashion show with 30,000 Swarovski crystals. Credit: Schiaparelli Doja Cat’s suitably devilish outfit included a silk bodice, a skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads, and a pair of matching red boots. Writing on social media on Monday, McGrath described the look as “Doja’s Inferno.” The makeup artist also posted a In the wings Time-lapse video showing his team combing the star’s skin and applying thousands of crystals by hand. In a legend for another video, McGrath described the singer’s “sublime patience” as “inspiring”. Roseberry, who in 2019 became the first American to run a French fashion house, meanwhile posted a photo of himself with Doja Cat on Instagram while honoring the make-up artist’s “genius”. Related video: Daniel Roseberry, the Texan designer behind a historic fashion house Doja Cat arrived at the show with stylist Brett Alan Nelson, who wore a matching red suit and long Vetements jacket. She then took a front row seat a few feet away from Kylie Jenner, who also grabbed headlines in a black velvet strapless dress adorned with a life-size faux lion head. On the catwalk, more elements of Schiaparelli’s “faux taxidermy” were on display, with Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk among those to appear on the catwalk wearing similar animal togas.

