We all have a deep, blood-induced vein in our hearts for fashion concept. While we aim to look fantastic, it also comes with the weight of authority over our lifestyle and the period we aim to inhabit. Men’s fashion has changed in this way, moving away from the concept of formality and focusing on the comfort of whatever they wear. They have seen themselves in a variety of attitudes depending on their attire. Men’s fashion was in trouble because it had no definite purpose in existence. The main selling feature of expensive clothing being the stitching, which isn’t much of a selling point for baggy clothing, what is being sold today uses the same materials that were used a century ago.

This fashion dates back to the Renaissance when it was decided that men should pursue academic interests and wear only essential and simple clothing. The resulting deliberately uninteresting structure has led generations of fashion designers to disregard it. Today’s fashion, especially for men, is all about fluidity, blurring gender lines and prioritizing comfort, whether for business or casual attire.

With the development of fashion designers and the commercial and editorial media, there is a world of stories associated with each style in modern menswear; there is no linear scenario. Either way, comfort and dressing your way are the two guiding principles. To some degree, how we perceive ourselves or how we fit into the culture, class or gender around us has always been the driving force behind fashion. Franklin Eugene was inspired by the variety and individuality of masculinity represented across the world and set out to make men’s fashion as important as women’s fashion.

Durability and love The two main principles of her fashion

Franklin Eugene is one of the co-founders of Common Objective, a global technology solution for the sustainable clothing market. Sustainability and love are the two main tenets of her fashion line. Sustainability – The company uses business practices to reduce environmental impact, such as the use of organic textiles and sales and distribution methods that avoid unnecessary product waste. The company’s many efforts in the field of corporate social responsibility serve to represent the concept of love.

Franklin Eugene is a well-known designer and film producer who continues to make waves in the industry. Franklin Eugene turned to fashion and launched his own brand, Franklin Eugene, in 2012, with a public premiere in Dubai. After ten years, Eugene has amassed a number of private and public collections and increased his role in the creative community as a producer on many past and upcoming projects.

The booming menswear industry

In 2014, global menswear trade topped $402 billion, according to analysis by MarketLine. This represents a market increase of more than 14% over eight years. Apparel and footwear specialists are essential to the menswear industry, contributing over 60% of market value. The Americas represent over 35% of the global market. Companies in the global menswear industry rely on brand loyalty to build and maintain a strong consumer base. Companies need to invest heavily in marketing and public relations to preserve market share and prevent new entrants from entering a crowded market. The global fashion industry is massive. According to the data, the global apparel market is expected to grow dramatically from US$1.5 trillion in 2020 to US$2.25 trillion in 2025.

Franklin Eugene enters the cinema

“Love, Gilda” introduced Franklin Eugene to the film industry and continues to elevate her reputation and goals in the fashion industry. In the same year, the short films “Eight” and “The Shepherd” were released. At film festivals in Europe and North America, “The Shepherd” received several nominations and nearly 25 awards. Even though 2020 turned most of the world upside down, Eugene would create a movie called “Attack of the Unknown”. A sci-fi tale about a SWAT team being attacked by aliens while transporting the leader of a dangerous criminal organization. At the Shockfest Film Festival in the United States, “Attack of the Unknown” will also receive numerous awards. Franklin Eugene’s enthusiasm for his work as a designer and producer intensified as he progressed through the fashion and film industries. Eugene continues on his upward trajectory, with 2023 already looking promising.