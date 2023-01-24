Fashion, Sex and Drag: The Queer Legacy of Vivienne Westwood

I was 13 when I discovered Vivienne Westwood. The music came first. From the moment I heard the album Never mind the bullshit, here come the Sex Pistols, I was hooked. Within months I was spending my pocket money on fake Westwood design tartan bondage pants. My punk look was completed with ripped t-shirts held up with safety pins, a custom denim jacket with bullet holes in the back and Doc Martens boots.

It wasn’t until recently that I realized that what appealed to me most about the punk aesthetic pioneered by Vivienne Westwood in the mid to late 1970s was its queer character. From the start of her design career, Westwoods clothing has challenged and undermined gender norms, and that’s probably why she’s so revered by the LGBTQI+ community.

Westwood started selling clothes from a store at 430 Kings Road, Chelsea with her then-boyfriend Malcolm McLaren in 1971. The third and most radical incarnation of this SEX store, sold rubber and leather fetish gear. leather alongside designs from McLaren and Westwood, including the original bondage pants I coveted as a teenager.

This is where the queer and S&M aesthetic of punk comes from.



Flickr



queer aesthetic

Queerness as a theoretical and cultural idea was highlighted in the 1980s by the French philosopher Michel Foucault. Simply put, queer theory is the study of everything outside of the heteronormative.

Heteronormativity places heterosexual desire as the normative system (how things should be) of society. This includes belief in a gender binary and presupposes definite male/female, male/female behavior. Everything else, including perceived deviant sexual behaviors like sadomasochism, is aberrant (queer).

It was at the SEX store in 1975 that McLaren and Westwood first sold the iconic gay cowboys T-shirt. A subject chosen more for its shock value than for alliance reasons. It features an appropriate drawing by American artist Jim French with two men in cowboy attire without pants, their penises almost touching, while one arranges the handkerchief around his friend’s neck.

Text below: Ello Joe. Been somewhere lately? No, it’s all settled, Bill. Gettin too straight, ironically, mourns the loss of queer spaces. It’s prophetic of the once-hidden world of gay subculture that is now on full public display.



Vivienne Westwood website



This t-shirt led to indecency lawsuits for the seller, Alan Jones, as well as Westwood and McLaren. It has become a staple of the punk uniform worn by Siouxsie Sioux, Sid Vicious and many more.



Wikimedia Commons.



Challenging the gender binary

Homosexuality and the challenge of the gender binary in fashion have been part of Westwoods designs since she moved her clothes from the high street to the high fashion catwalk.

For her Pirate collection in 1981, the designer let the models, men and women, choose the clothes themselves, regardless of their sex. It was a style sold at Worlds End, the final incarnation of 430 Kings Road, remodeled to suggest a pirate ship. The shop remains today the mecca of Westwood enthusiasts. The pirate look was worn by Malcolm McLaren music proteges Adam Ant, Boy George and Bow Wow Wow: the new romantic dandies who toyed with gender and androgyny.

Vivienne Westwood’s runway shows featured men in skirts and dresses long before Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Jaden Smith wore non-binary clothing at red carpet events.



Grant Pollard/Invision/AP



The recent fashion for men wearing pearl necklaces and pearl earrings was also foreshadowed by Westwood who had pearl men on the runway as early as the early 1990s. Westwood pearl jewelry has never was also fashionable. Timothe Chalamet cemented his reputation as a pretty boy by wearing a Vivienne Westwood beaded choker at the Bones and All movie premiere in Rome last year.

Westwood and drag culture

When Westwood died on Dec. 29, 2022, tributes poured in from the fashion and entertainment community. Among them were many stars of the hit global reality show RuPauls Drag Race. This year, RuPauls Drag Race kicked off its 15th season in North America. His stint on MTV (staying on Stan in Australia) secured a place in the mainstream for subversive queer drag culture.

British Bimini drag star Bom Boulash took to Instagram posting:

Heartbroken by the news. If only the world were more like Vivienne Westwood. Rest at Power Vivienne. My inspiration forever.

Winner of the first season of RuPauls Drag Race UK, The Vivienne, named after the designer, posted:

Vivienne Westwood is the woman who showed me that I could do anything, that I could wear whatever I wanted, that she was an ICON and that I lived my life through hers somehow. another one.

Raja Gemini, who took the Drag Race season three crown, is widely considered one of the queens of fashion. Her runway look from episode five: a shaggy electric wig, corset, and pants printed in pastel shapes reminiscent of French Rococo paintings are strongly reminiscent of the Westwoods 1991 Portrait collection. If you listen closely, you can even hear show judge Michelle Visage say there’s Westwood as Raja walks out onto the main stage.

Under the creative direction of Westwoods husband Andreas Kronthaler, the brand has become a leader in non-binary fashion. Skirts, dresses and heels are worn by models regardless of their gender identity.

It was under Kronthaler that former Drag Race pageants and fashion queens became members of the Westwood family. Drag queen Milk was photographed for a Westwood SS2018 campaign by Jurgen Teller to coincide with the opening of a new boutique in New York in 2018. Queens Miss Fame and Symone sat front row at the Vivienne Westwood runway shows for Fashion Week of Paris dressed in designer clothes in 2021.



Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP



Today, some 30 years after discovering his work, I am fortunate to own Westwood clothing. Wearing one of his kilts, a puffy toga shirt, wonky booze pants and pirate boots raises eyebrows and admiration in equal measure. Westwood once said: you have a more interesting life if you wear awesome clothes.

I can attest to it. Her clothes make me feel more authentically myself as a queer person.