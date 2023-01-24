Kylie Jenner Wears Lion Head Dress at Schiaparelli Show: Photos





Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner Wears Lion Head Dress at Schiaparellis Haute Fashion Week Show in Paris: Photos A grand entrance. Kylie Jenner took a statement to a new level when she stepped out in a dress adorned with a lion’s head to attend the Schiaparellis Spring/Summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. [ami-related id=”2433207″ url=”https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/see-all-of-kylie-jenner-paris-fashion-week-outfits-pics/” title=”Kylie Jenner Updates the Naked Trend in Dissolved Doll Dress: See Her Paris Fashion Week Outfits” target=”_blank” thumb=”false” imgsrc=”https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Kylie-Jenner-Paris-Fashion-Week.jpg?quality=40&strip=all” imgid=”2434539″ format=”gallery” flag=”” channel=”33″] The reality star, 25, was seen arriving on Monday, January 23, with the wildcat replica on her waist. The fashion house revealed via Instagram that the piece was created from hand-sculpted foam, wool, and silk faux fur, then painted to look as realistic as possible. The realistic design is meant to celebrate the glory of the natural world. The luxury brand added that no animals were harmed in the process. The daring addition sat atop Jenner’s strapless black velvet dress that clung to her curves. The floor-length number featured a draped design with center gathers. At his feet, the Kylie’s life the alum sported black heels complete with gold paint on the toes. Jenner also donned metallic hoop earrings and wore her hair in a voluminous bun that included curly side bangs. For the glamour, the The Kardashians rosy cheeks, wrinkled lips, delicate lashes and sharp eyeliner. [jwplayer MOPRROjP-zhNYySv2] It wouldn’t be the first time Jenner has delivered drama at a Schiaparelli event. For the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, the TV personality was a staple in a plunging blue velvet dress. The form-fitting creation featured a daring neckline that exposed her cleavage. Jenner styled the costume with a choker fitted with a pendant designed to resemble a human heart. [ami-related id=”2452590″ url=”https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/kylie-jenners-post-baby-number-2-fashion-pics/” title=”Every Jaw-Dropping Look Kylie Jenner Has Worn Since Welcoming Baby Number 2″ target=”_blank” thumb=”false” imgsrc=”https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Promo-Every-Jaw-Dropping-Look-Kylie-Jenner-Has-Worn-Since-Welcoming-Baby-Number-11.jpg?quality=86&strip=all” imgid=”2460905″ format=”gallery” flag=”” channel=”33″] Schiaparelli is known for her unique garments that often push boundaries using unconventional shapes, materials, prints and silhouettes. The label also applies eye-catching embroidery and embellishments, making the garments look like works of art. Although the brand was founded in 1927 by Elsa Schiaparelli, the business enjoyed a revival in 2021 following its relaunch in 2012 after stars including Cardi B, Lorde and Beyonce brought in Schiaparelli for awards season. Lady Gaga brought Schiaparelli to sing the national anthem for President Joe Bidens grand opening in January 2021. The Monster singer, 36, was a vision in a fitted navy cashmere jacket that transitioned into a puffy red skirt. A few months later, Bella Hadidpossessed the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in a figure-hugging wool dress that was fitted with a completely open chest. The space was covered with a gold collar in the shape of the bronchial passage of the lungs. [ami-related id=”2467231″ url=”https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/kylie-jenner-wears-jeweled-crown-corset-dress-to-mugler-exhibit/” title=”Kylie Jenner Declares Herself Mugler King in Jeweled Crown” target=”_blank” thumb=”false” imgsrc=”https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Feature-Kylie-Jenner-Mugler-Couturissime-Exhibition-Opening.jpg?quality=86&strip=all” imgid=”2467224″ format=”gallery” flag=”” channel=”33″] Daniel Roseberrywho became creative director of Schiaparellis in 2019, explained how he manages to create such distinct pieces, telling Cultivated in September 2022: From the start, hardware and jewelry were the best place and the most natural way to express the heritage of the house and more particularly Surrealism. He added: Eventually it started to bleed into the rest of the collection. Most of the clothes are designed with material to accentuate or expand the collection. I want clothes that can announce themselves as soon as you see them and the material is a key part of that. Keep scrolling to catch Jenner at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fashion Week show:

