Kylie Jenner looks tense as she watches Irina Shayk wear the same lion-head dress at the Schiaparelli show

Kylie Jenner didn’t look thrilled as she watched Irina Shayk strut the runway in the same dress she wore to the star-studded Schiaparelli show on Monday.
While the 25-year-old makeup mogul certainly grabbed a lot of attention in her faux lion head dress, she seemed surprised to see the 37-year-old model almost steal her thunder on the catwalk as people immediately began to access which of the women wore it best.
In footage of the mother-of-two watching Shaykturn head out in the controversial dress from the Italian fashion house’s Inferno Couture line, she can be seen nodding with a stoic expression on her face.
Fans flooded the comments section of a viral TikTok, which captured the exchange, with hilarious banter about what the reality star might have been thinking at the time.
One viewer speculated, “Kylie is like, ‘Okay, somebody’s getting fired today.
Others joked that maybe she thought her look was “tailor-made” and that it was definitely a way to “embarrass a billionaire.”
Despite the bold look that sparked controversy on social media, he got an unexpected stamp of approval for avoiding using animal products.
In a statement to DailyMail.com, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk praised Jenner and Shayk for possibly coming out with a statement against trophy hunting.
‘These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there is a will there is a way and Kylie, Naomi and Irinas seem to celebrate the beauty of wild animals and can be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human selfishness,” she says.
Newkirk also urged fashion stars to forgo the use of woolen products, which PETA says leads to abuse and injury of sheep and silk, leading to the death of silkworms. in many cases.
PETA’s applause was a surprising turnaround for Kylie, who has faced criticism in the past from animal rights activists for her use of fur clothing.
Other members of Kylie’s family have also been criticized in the past for wearing fur, although it seems to have had the biggest impact on Kim Kardashian.
In 2019, the SKIMS co-founder revealed that she had all the fur clothes in her closet redone with faux fur.
Previously, she had been harassed by activists and was even once bombarded with flour by someone supporting PETA.
Bad Blood: PETA’s applause was a surprising turnaround for Kylie, who has faced criticism in the past from animal rights activists for her use of fur clothing; seen in 2017 in NYC
Kylie’s striking look at Paris Fashion Week comes after she finally revealed her youngest child’s face and name.
The raven-haired beauty has shared photos of herself posing with her 11-month-old son, Aire, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.
The couple had previously gone out of their way to maintain their son’s privacy and did not post any photos of his face on social media while keeping him away from public spaces.
They previously announced his name was Wolf, only to share that they changed it after deciding it didn’t suit the little boy.
Big reveal: Over the weekend, Kylie revealed her baby’s name was Aire on Instagram, months after revealing she was planning to change her name
