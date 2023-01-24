Fashion
Paris Fashion Week 2023 menswear roundup
Paris Fashion Week has started with a bang with the best of the Fall/Winter 2023 menswear season. The fashion event also sees heritage fashion houses showcase their latest collections along with collaborative presentations.
Men’s fashion week opened with the return of Saint Laurent. The house’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, hasn’t presented on the official schedule since taking office in 2016, as he usually prefers to present in offbeat venues. Similarly, Louis Vuitton’s latest collection was co-created by KidSuper aka Colm Dillane while Dior paid homage to Yves Saint Laurent with its new collection.
The designers presented at Paris Fashion Week 2023
From Louis Vuitton to Kenzo, here are some of the highlights from the menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week 2023.
Louis Vuitton
At Louis Vuitton, the Fall/Winter 2023 collection was co-created by the house’s design team with American designer and artist KidSuper. The collection focuses on the idea of growing up, represented through playful designs and silhouettes. The show started with a surprise performance by singer Rosalia and models paraded in oversized suits, trench coats and puffer jackets with a mix of bold patterns and wild colors. The color palette focused on bright shades such as lilac, neon green, orange, blue and brown as well as earthy tones such as black, brown and white.
Saint Laurent
Creative director Anthony Vaccarello took a classic approach with Saint Laurent’s Fall ’23 collection. With timeless pieces and extraordinary silhouettes, the collection is characterized by its versatility through garments such as coats, blouses with enlarged bows, trousers and overcoats – some of which have appeared in a variety of fabrics such as wool , cashmere, mohair, smooth leather and patent leather fabrications. The collection also included mesh tunics with elongated collars.
Dior
Dior Creative Director Kim Jones paid homage to the late Yves Saint Laurent through his Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The collection was a fusion of ancient couture techniques with a modern approach. The models were dressed in utilitarian clothing, light knitwear and leather jackets. In accessories, new shoes were presented, including 3D printed shoes and boots. The show featured David Beckham, Naomi Campbell, J Balvin, Robert Pattinson, Gwendoline Christie and Eddie Redmayne as well as BTS members Jimin and J-Hope.
Ludovic de Saint-Sernin
At Ludovic de Saint Sernin, leather played a key role in defining the collection. Looks included sheer and mesh tops, rhinestone-embellished tops, knitwear, fringed jackets, coordinating denim sets as well as accessories such as boas, bags and boots.
Loewe
Loewe’s creative director, JW Anderson, focused on unconventional silhouettes. The flagship piece of the collection was a literal metal jacket, beaten into the shape of the wearer. Other items included frozen wool and velvet overcoats that didn’t move an inch even as the models paraded down the runway. The rest of the pieces featured oversized silhouettes such as jackets, coats, pants as well as bags.
Kenzo
At Kenzo, art director Nigo combined elements from late designer Kenzo Takada’s 80s portfolio with contemporary iterations influenced by British, American and Japanese street culture. There was a balance between Japanese design codes and American workwear in this collection. The director also delivered an ode to late designer Vivienne Westwood, whose work was a major inspiration to Nigo. Timeless pieces such as collared jackets, 60s suits, 70s leather coats, cable knit sweaters as well as patchwork jackets have been spotted.
Dries Van Noten
At Dries Van Noten, models walked in fine knits paired with mixed fabrics, earthy-toned materials, sweaters and bomber jackets in bright patterns and bold hues. The collection also features stonewashed silks and dyed fabrics as well as textured sweaters in pastel colours.
(Hero and feature image credits: courtesy Instagram/Louis Vuitton and Dior)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Paris Fashion Week takes place in several places in Paris. For example, the Saint Laurent fashion show took place at the Paris Art Museum.
Yes, Paris Fashion Week takes place twice a year.
