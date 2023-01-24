Fashion
SpaceX’s Starship rocket sails through first ‘flight-like’ refueling test
SpaceX’s fully assembled Starship rocket appears to have gone through a major wetsuit rehearsal test on the first attempt.
With the completion of this test, the next-generation SpaceX rocket has taken a big step toward its first orbital launch attempt. The spacecraft is approximately 120 meters (~394 feet) high and 9 meters (~30 feet) wide, making it the largest rocket ever assembled. It is designed to launch over 100 metric tons (~220,000 lb) into low Earth orbit (LEO) in a fully reusable configuration. On liftoff, Starship’s 33 Raptor engines will produce up to 7,590 tons (16.7 M lbf) of thrust, making it more powerful than any rocket in history by a wide margin.
And on Monday, Jan. 23, Starship became arguably the heaviest rocket ever after SpaceX fully loaded the vehicle with propellant. Surprising most viewers, SpaceX also appeared to complete the complex test associated with this milestone without encountering any major issues.
The apparent success is surprising because it simply wasn’t SpaceX’s approach of choice when developing Starship. Ever since SpaceX began assembling Starhopper in an empty Texas field in 2018, the Starship program has been almost exclusively run to prioritize speed and expect failures. The company almost always preferred to build, test and learn as quickly as possible from minimum viable product prototypes, even if that meant failure was guaranteed.
Because SpaceX expected failures, it learned from them and always had another prototype ready to carry the torch. Prototype spacecraft rarely performed ground or flight tests on the first try, as SpaceX was simultaneously learning — often catastrophically — how to test and operate these vehicles. The culmination of this optional failure strategy was a series of seven suborbital spacecraft tests – two short hops of identical prototypes and five launch and landing attempts of five more advanced prototypes between August 2020 and May 2021. On the fifth attempt, after four failures, a full-scale spacecraft successfully launched 12.5 kilometers (~41,000 ft), shut down its engines, fell back to Earth, reignited its engines, crashed returned and landed in one piece.
To all appearances, the campaign was the ultimate corroboration of SpaceX’s development strategy. In the second half of 2022, however, SpaceX decided to radically change the Starship program’s approach to risk management and systems engineering. As a result, spacecraft testing has become exceptionally cautious over the past few months.
From fast to slow and stable
There’s a slim chance that SpaceX just got lucky, but Starship’s first fully assembled wet dress repeat test seems to indicate that this caution paid off. Combined, the rocket’s two stages – Ship 24 and Booster 7 – have collectively completed dozens of separate proof tests and static fires since mid-2022. They also passed several much more limited tests when stacked.
After carefully characterizing each prototype as well as possible, SpaceX finally pulled the trigger on January 23. After hours of conditioning the giant tank farm at Starbase, Texas’ orbital launch site, SpaceX opened the floodgates and loaded Ship 24 and Booster 7 with up to 4860 tons (~10.7 million pounds) of cryogenic liquid oxygen and liquid methane propellant in approximately 90 minutes. When fully loaded, the combined weight of rocket and booster likely exceeded 5,000 tons (~11 million pounds), making Starship the heaviest rocket in history. The next heaviest rockets ever built, Saturn V and N-1weighed approximately 2,800 tons (~6.2 million pounds) fully loaded.
SpaceX was also able to empty Starship and return its propellant to the pad’s ground storage tanks about four hours after filling the rocket.
“Flight-like” tests
The company confirmed later that the test was a “full rehearsal in flight gear”, as suspected, and noted that data collected from it “would help verify a full launch countdown sequence, as well as performance of Starship and the orbital cushion for an operations flight. » Parts of the test visible from unaffiliated webcasts such as NASASpaceflight seemed to confirm it. Shortly after Starship fully loaded, for example, SpaceX activated the orbital launch pad fire suppression systemapparently training the moments before the rocket would otherwise ignite its engines and take flight.
At no point during the wet dress rehearsal did SpaceX appear to go into any sort of hold-up or give-up, indicating that the rocket’s systems were all working together well enough to finish it smoothly on the first try. . The only slightly disturbing behavior visible during the multi-hour test came shortly after Starship was completed. Booster 7 opened one of its methane tank gas vents to relieve pressure and instead appeared to vent liquid methane, producing a flammable cloud several thousand feet long. More likely than not, the Super Heavy was slightly overfilled and the liquid vent was an intentional response to this error. Fortunately, the methane cloud found no ignition source, and Starship completed the test as planned.
SpaceX still has a lot of work to prepare Ship 24 and Booster 7 for Starship’s first orbital launch attempt. Booster 7 has yet to perform one or more additional static shots, during which it could become the most powerful rocket ever tested. To reduce risk, SpaceX will likely remove Starship 24 during Super Heavy testing and only reassemble the rocket if Booster 7 passes its tests. SpaceX must also repair the cushion after static fire tests and work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to finalize Starship’s first orbital launch license.
But after numerous false positives, Starship’s successful completion of a wet dress rehearsal on the first try has confirmed that the rocket’s orbital launch debut is – for the first time – in fact within reach.
