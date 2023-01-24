How fashion can fight greenwashing in 2023

As the fashion industry grapples with its impact on the climate, it must also consider how it talks about sustainability. Greenwashing – when brands use vague marketing terms to communicate a product’s “sustainable” bona fides, whether it’s carbon emissions, water use, fabric composition or production – has long been a concern for activists and others trying to educate consumers about fashion. harmful practices. It’s gotten more sophisticated over time: it’s hard to walk into a store or an e-commerce site without seeing a label labeling a product as “green”, “conscious” or “eco-friendly”.

But the clever (and often misleading) method of marketing can have serious repercussions – on the climate and on those working in the fashion supply chain. Only recently have some perpetrators been investigated or held accountable. For example, Zara aroused suspicion for failing to publish internal audit reports after pledging to move to 100% renewable electrical energy by 2022. The Dutch Authority for Consumer Markets (ACM) goes after H&M and Decathlon on potentially misleading marketing claims, including terms such as “Ecodesign” and “Conscious”. The two brands promised to “adjust or no longer use sustainability claims on their apparel and/or websites.” fashion company reported last fall.

The fashion industry represents as up to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissionswhile producing a estimated at 20% of global wastewater. Besides its chic and cheap feel, it has a big impact on the climate – and its future. Unfortunately, many brands misuse this information.

“[Fashion] is a market where the products we make bring no utility, so every piece of value built into a product – which allows a brand to charge a certain price, which allows customers to feel that they want it or that worth the price – is entirely derived from perception, almost exclusively,” says Michelle Gabriel, director of the Master of Science in Sustainable Fashion program at Glasgow Caledonian New York College.

In other words: marketing has unprecedented power over fashion, even compared to other industries. If sustainability is a major concern for consumers, it is only natural that fashion companies direct their marketing to seduce.

“Sustainability is one of the most important ways for any business, any product, any company to add value to a product in the fashion market,” says Gabriel. “Brand, status and exclusivity is one of the most important means, but on those cues is sustainability.”

In the United States, there are definitions and guidelines for marketing sustainability from groups like Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to protect consumers from outlandish claims. The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also proposed guidelines similar to those of the FTC, “aimed at suppressing greenwashing,” according to its website. But the FTC’s green guides, for one, haven’t been updated since 2012; their last refresh before that was in 1998.

These gaps leave marketers with plenty of time to develop and use new tactics without scrutiny.

Gabriel argues that fashion is being set up as “a recipe for an explosion of greenwashing”. But this becomes a bigger problem in the eyes of consumers: Greenwashing lawsuits are on the rise, and that was a key issue in fashion companyindustry report 2023.

Sustainability is not easy to define. In fact, it’s a moving target, which makes some level of greenwashing inevitable for any trader. But there are still companies who shamelessly brandish these words to make money. And that must change.

Bridging the Consumer Gap

For shoppers, trying to buy clothes ethically can feel like a hopeless Whac-A-Mole. It is easy to fall prey to greenwashing without in-depth knowledge about things to avoid. (You shouldn’t need to have the equivalent of a college degree to judge whether a t-shirt was made the “right” way.) Pricing pressures amid tightening the economy does not make things easier.

Meanwhile, fast fashion companies are offering trendy and readily available styles for cheap. Sometimes even these brands commit to eco-friendly statements, despite being known for produce thousands of new items daily from plastic-based fabrics to a average price around $10 and engage in manufacturing practices that have a heavy human toll. Boohoo caught the heat for its “sustainable” collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who used an unknown amount of recycled fibers. Like a Nova Fashion.

But there’s still a huge number of people into fast fashion, as evidenced by the fact that Shein has become one of the largest retailers in 2022. All of this points to a tension between consumer values ​​and their actions.

“It’s difficult because it’s also culture, isn’t it?” fashion innovation Founder Jordana Guimarães says, noting how this desire to chase the bright and the new while “following the Joneses” goes all the way back to after the Second World War.

As bad as fast fashion is for the environment (and how exploitative it can be for workers), Gabriel points out that, from a business perspective, it’s efficient — it just lacks ethics.

“How do you tell people who have never had access to fashion – because they didn’t have the right income, because they weren’t from the right class, because they weren’t from the right geography, because they weren’t cool enough — [not to shop]? Well, now they can come in and get this fashion. They can present that class, that personality for a very low price,” says Gabriel. “Fashion is a status-based system.

Fashion is a tool for self-expression, and fast fashion brings that opportunity to the masses. But this comes at a high moral and environmental cost. Increasing customer awareness through campaigns and spokespersons could help educate shoppers about these issues so they can make more informed decisions. But that probably wouldn’t be enough.

“I think it’s a quintessential American thing, the premise that individual consumption is going to get us all out of the knotty problems of the fashion industry,” said Remake founder and CEO Ayesha Barenblat, warning against anything that drives you to buy more to help the planet.

Instead of placing all the blame on consumers, it should be up to businesses to do better. Legislation is a high priority for campaigners because it could help minimize greenwashing and other shady green practices.

In January 2022, a New York coalition announced the Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act (dubbed the Fashion Act), which aims to hold the state’s largest fashion companies accountable for environmental and social issues. State laws like this would force companies to comply or take their business elsewhere. (This is not a new strategy: vehicle emissions laws tend to take a similar routebeing implemented state by state to press for widespread change.)

Then, that spring, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the Fashioning Accountability and Building Real Institutional Change (FABRIC) Act, which may be the first federal fashion bill, addressing labor concerns and workers’ rights in the United States.

Raising attention to greenwashing and enforcing laws to regulate it are just two pieces of a larger puzzle, adds Shannon Welch, director of the sustainability division of communications firm Chapter 2 Agency: there is still a lot to do, such as improving “supply chain traceability and working with their suppliers to implement more transitions to renewable energy.”

Creating a science-based metric

Despite some brands’ best efforts to be transparent with their supply chains, accurately report their emissions, and disclose their working practices, the fashion industry lacks a scientific metric that assesses the level of sustainability of a product. business – and it even affects how quickly fashion legislation can change. .

“Regulators are very worried. They are aware and trying to do something. But the problem is that there are no standardized tools or matrix,” he added. Sandrine Devillarda senior consumer and retail partner at McKinsey & Co., says.

The buildings have energy efficiency ratings, like most devices. France has a health rating system for packaged foods. These measures can be imperfect, but they push the needle. Fashion could use some.

“We believe companies should invest in research and smart data to gather strong, verified evidence to credibly substantiate and support sustainability claims that could be transparently shared with stakeholders,” says Devillard. “It could be, by the way, on an industry-wide level: there’s no interest for Brand A, Brand D and Brand Z to invent this.”

Increase collaboration within and between companies

Sometimes greenwashing can result from a lack of internal communication within a brand. Having everyone up and down the chain of command knowledgeable about sustainability and the supply chain could help people on all teams work better together and understand their common purpose.

Greenwashing can also be intensified by companies not sharing information with each other. (As if saving the planet wasn’t a group effort.)

“I was a bit shocked by the amount of talk and the little action taken,” Guimarães said. “In terms of where we need to go for real change – not just in the industry, but in the world – there needs to be a lot more action.”

Fashion does not escape the general 1970s mood of the “shareholder primacy theory,” according to which companies choose to answer only to shareholders rather than to stakeholders, Welch argues.

Companies could benefit from sharing their resources and selected suppliers with their so-called “competitors” – this would create collaboration to co-create a healthier landscape. In his experience connecting executive leadership through Fashinnovation, Guimarães says industry members are often excited to connect, share and learn together. They just lack the infrastructure to do so.

