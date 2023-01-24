Fashion
Kylie Jenner and Schiaparelli face backlash over lion-head dress as Carrie Johnson accuses brand of promoting trophy hunting
Kylie Jenner and fashion label Schiaparelli are embroiled in controversy over the use of faux taxidermy after critics such as Carrie Johnson suggested the collection promotes trophy hunting.
On Monday, Jenner arrived at the Schiaparellis couture show in Paris for the launch of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection and wore a black dress from the Italian fashion label’s latest collection. The look featured the realistic bust of a lion’s head on his torso.
A dress almost identical to the one worn by Jenner was then modeled on the catwalk by Irina Shayk.
The lion wasn’t the only animal featured on the catwalk in the brand’s latest collection, which CNN reports was inspired by Dantès Hell. Naomi Campbell walked the runway wearing a black faux fur coat with a wolf’s head, and model Shalom Harlow wore a strapless snow leopard dress with a realistic bust of the animal’s head.
Schiaparelli described the busts as faux taxidermy and told CNN they were handcrafted using resin foam and other synthetic materials. They are meant to remind that there is no heaven without hell; there is no joy without sorrow; there is no creative ecstasy without the torture of doubt, according to Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry.
The collection has since drawn backlash on social media, where some have accused the brand of encouraging trophy hunting of animals such as those featured in the collection.
Ms Johnson, the wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, condemned the collection on her private Instagram. Alongside a photo of Shayk wearing the lion dress on her Instagram story, she wrote: Grim! True or false, this only promotes trophy hunting. yuck!
Ms Johnson was not alone in accusing the brand of promoting trophy hunting through the use of faux taxidermy. Many others took issue with the use of animal heads as props.
Essentially glorifying trophy hunting, one person tweeted, while another said: This normalization of trophy hunting is so bad. Using the natural beauty of wildlife to shock and stir up controversy. How sad and empty.
As much as I love couture, promoting animal slaughter (fake or not) and calling it haute couture is ultimately a big faux pas of the season, someone else claimed.
The collection, and in particular the dresses worn by Jenner and Shayk, also drew backlash from some who claimed it was insensitive.
The world today has only 20,000 lions, [which are] not evenly distributed. India has only 600 Asiatic lions in its western region. Governments have worked hard for their preservation. @KylieJenner this is not fashion, this is gross insensitivity to a critical animal, one person tweeted, alongside a photo of Jenner sitting front row at the fashion show, one person wrote.
Another said: I know that’s wrong but I hate that it glamorizes wearing an animal that is considered already vulnerable. I don’t mind lion symbols, logos or images, but a real head model just leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
The criticism also extended to Jenners Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself wearing the dress with the caption: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Thanks @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. Wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation hand constructed with synthetic materials. Beautiful beautiful.
Even if it’s not real, it’s still problematic and unnecessary. Anything that promotes the commodification of animals and insinuates that their skin is something to wear and glorify is just plain wrong, one of Jenners’ followers commented. Big game hunting is still prevalent and with the number of threatened or extinct species growing every year, this only adds to its harmfulness. These fashion houses need to stop trying to be controversial and camouflage it under the guise of creativity.
There are only 23,000 lions left in the wild today, making them a critically endangered animal, according to The Born Free Foundation, an international wildlife charity. The organization, which is dedicated to keeping wild animals in their natural habitats, says humans are the main cause of the dwindling lion population due to poaching and habitat loss. They claim that the current rate of both means the lions could be extinct by 2050.
In February 2022, gray wolves again became protected under the Endangered Species Act in the United States, which grants them endangered species status. The animals had previously been delisted in October 2020.
Moreover, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) notes that snow leopards are considered vulnerable and have an estimated total population of only 4,000 to 6,500. The organization recognizes the threat the climate crisis poses to snow leopards, as rising temperatures can have serious impacts on the productivity of the alpine habitat, which can in turn impact the availability of prey and fresh water in the harsh mountain environment.
On Schiaparellis Instagram, where the brand posted a video of Jenner wearing the controversial dress, the design house pointed out that the lion’s head was made using hand-sculpted foam, wool and faux fur in silk, and hand painted to look as realistic as possible. , celebrating the glory of the natural world.
In the caption, the brand added: NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED WHILE CREATING THIS LOOK.
Schiaparelli also included the same disclaimer on the posts of the wolf and snow leopard dresses, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at how the busts were created.
Despite the warning, many continued to criticize the brand’s fashion statement as disturbing and disappointing.
Schiaparelli does better. It tastes incredibly bad, one person wrote.
The Independent has reached out to a representative for Jenner and Schiaparelli for comment.
