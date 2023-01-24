Gators women’s tennis wins first doubleheader of spring season in dominant fashion





The No. 18 Florida Gators women’s tennis team extended their winning streak against the Bulls to 38 straight matches. The Gators played their first double game of the 2023 season in Tampa, Fla. against the South Florida Bulls. They entered the game as heavy favorites, riding a 37-game winning streak against USF. Their last loss to the Bulls came in April 1986. Assistant coach Jeremy Bayon, who was hired on Friday, made his first appearance for the Gators in place of Lauren Embrees’ departure. Embree coached her last game last weekend after announcing on Jan. 6 that she would be leaving college tennis for personal reasons. Florida opened the day with a doubles sweep to give it a 1-0 lead. Florida senior Carly Briggs and sophomore Alicia Dudeney faced USF junior Grace Schumacher and senior Margriet Timmermans. The match went back and forth until the score was 3-3. Briggs and Dudeney won the next three games to seal their victory. Florida senior Emma Shelton and rookie Sophie Williams’ matchup went beautifully. The freshman-senior duo looked flawless, riding out a 4-1 lead after five games. The pair won two of the next three games to extend the Gators’ doubles lead to 2-0. Florida rookie Rachel Gailis and sophomore Bente Spee emulated the Briggs-Dudeney pair and won their match 6-3. They held a 2-1 lead over Bulls senior Laura Pellicer and rookie Cliona Walsh after three games. Then won four of the next six games to win their game and give Florida a 1-0 lead. Three of the six Gators took the lead as the singles round began; all but two won their opening sets. Sophomore Sierra Berry was the only Bull to defeat a Gator on Sunday. Berry upset No. 63-ranked rookie Anastasia Sysoeva in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. The most impressive win of the day came from Florida sophomore Emily De Oliveira. A poor play in her opening set against South Florida senior Marta Falceto Font resulted in a 2-6 loss. She couldn’t hit the ball into the ocean in that first set, Florida head coach Roland Thornqvist said. De Oliveira burst in to edge his opponent 7-5 in the next set. She confidently secured a 10-4 victory in the 10-point tiebreaker game to win her match. Enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox Five of the six Gators competing in singles have won their matches; four won in straight sets. Gailis also earned her first career doubles match victory. The Gators extended their historic dominance over the South Florida Bulls. Their all-time record rose to 56-1 against the state rival. The next game for the women’s teams will be against the Arizona Wildcats. They will face off Saturday at 2 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona. Contact Luke Adragna at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Iukeadragna The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent from the university since 1971, your donation today could help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider donating today. Luc Adragna Luke Adragna is a sophomore sports and media student and writer for women’s tennis at The Alligator. In his spare time, he obsesses over his kitten named Pete, updates his mailbox, and spends way too much money on Lego.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2023/01/gators-womens-tennis-wins-first-dual-match-of-spring-season-in-dominant-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos