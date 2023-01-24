Doja Cat Attends Schiaparelli Fashion Show Covered in 30,000 Crystals – Rolling Stone

Doja Cat’s planet she The era has been on autopilot since the musician last leaned into actively promoting singles from the hit-filled record, but her recent forays into fashion have had an otherworldly presence all to themselves. . Ahead of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris, Doja Cat spent nearly five hours having 30,000 ruby-red Swarovski crystals hand-applied all over her body.

Entering the show, the singer was unrecognizable only to those who have not yet familiarized themselves with the boost of creative freedom that her completely shaved head has given her since she cut everything last year. The flat surface functioned as a kind of canvas for makeup artist Pat McGrath who helmed the look that stole the show at the front row.

“Such a pleasure to work with the gorgeous Doja Cat and the incredible Daniel Roseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture FW23 collection,” McGrath wrote on instagram. “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was inspiring. The end product was a masterpiece. -magical and fascinating work of sparkling brilliance.

The show inspired by Dante Alighieri Hell, the Schiaparelli collection combined the movement of physical bodies with the stationary position of inanimate objects to create what McGrath described as “a mesmerizing canvas of radiant, multidimensional, luminous beauty. Evocative of sublime sculptures; A real treat for the eyes.”

When Doja Cat shaved her head last year, her eyebrows were gone too. “I’ve never felt so beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange,” the rapper said. Dizzy immediately after the metamorphosis. “I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl back then, but I still do. There’s something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me another side of myself. I feel so new, fresh and sexy.